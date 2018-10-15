Denny and Linda, our neighbors down the hill, have put out their Halloween display. The whole thing is built around an old dump rake. “Old” in this instance is redundant, as dump rakes have been out of common use for generations now (new ones are available but they’re either for your lawn or giant versions designed for large-scale haymaking operations) and in fact, even I, having first raked hay over 40 years ago, remember ours only as a monument; unused, tucked back in the pines, wrapped in weeds and booby-trapped with blackberry canes. It had been parked there by the previous owner of the farm and we never used it. I remember sitting on the steel-dish seat, pulling at the levers and pushing at the pedal, unsure how any of it worked, but imagining I was rolling up long windrows of thick timothy, the comb-curved tines sticking out behind like a bustle. Other times the dump rake was a spaceship. Or a steam-powered paddleboat. Like most abandoned farm implements of the time it was originally horse-drawn, but the shaft had been updated to accept a tractor tongue and hitch pin. Still, I never saw it move until the day Dad sent it to the scrapyard.
So the first thing that happens when I see Denny and Linda’s setup is I get a nice little bump of nostalgia as I recall my childhood dump rake adventures, happily navigating nowhere for hours at a time. And then the colors catch my eye—the golds, the yellows, the oranges—from the pale tan straw and corn shocks to the pumpkins, gourds and squash, the sun-bright mums, and the flannel-shirted scarecrow, all arranged in and around the old rake with its tall steel wheels. It is a fine still life for a country boy.
I am being self-centered. Never mind just me, Denny and Linda have done our whole family a favor. Just today as we returned home from a matinee it was all eyes left and smiling as we surveyed their autumnal yard art installation. When we pulled into our own yard we were still talking about the beauty of the arrangement —not that it was so marvelous or ornate, or refused to be ignored in the manner of your gaudier Christmas displays, but rather how the time Denny and Linda took to decorate their yard wound up providing us with a moment of aesthetic pleasance (although none of us actually uttered the words “aesthetic pleasance” and in fact just generally agreed that it was good to have neighbors like Denny and Linda, who, beyond artful pumpkin placement also do our chicken chores when we go on vacation) in the midst of the day-to-day hustle. All week long as we rush back and forth from work, from meetings, from school drop-offs and play practice and getting the groceries, there is always that moment as we slow to turn up our hill that we get to enjoy the full beauty of the well-adorned dump rake, a moment of neighborly order, peace, and beauty, ours for the looking as the landscape colors itself up to match. The weather has been gray, but we enjoy the bright blessing of good neighbors.