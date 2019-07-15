Ginny down in the valley brought us a fat bag of asparagus. Ginny’s an expert gardener with decades of experience in the professional plant business. She’s retired now, but her vegetable garden remains a showcase. You could shoot seed catalog photos amongst the rows. Please note if you want to track down Ginny and ask for her definition of “retired,” first put on your running shoes.
As for our family, we’ve been on a gardening hiatus the last couple of years, raising nothing but garlic and asparagus. This year — partly because we were outside one night, the weather was beautiful, and our hearts were silly with delusion — we dove back in. I put the tiller on the tractor and churned up a vast plot. Our new neighbor Kent came over to help so we could get in way over our heads extra fast. We tried an Earth-friendly experiment in which rather than plastic we lined the rows with butcher paper weighted down with bricks. We raked and smoothed and mounded and hilled and tilled, and then we planted carrots, basil, beans, cucumber, onions, sunflowers, potatoes, kale, lettuce, chard, watermelon, squash, and whatever else we had rattling around in the seed packets we found on the porch. In the last light, we stood uphill and gazed upon the gentle land, fragrant with tilling.
That night it rained. Hard, and with wind. The butcher paper that didn’t disintegrate tore loose and laid itself across the hillside like brown windrows. Then it rained some more. And got cold. And stayed cold. And rained some more. Eventually some beans sprouted. The onion sets peeked out but tentatively so. The kale popped forth, then didn’t get any bigger for two weeks. I feared the potatoes had gone rotten in the ground, but eventually they too emerged, although slowly, more in caution than abundance.
There were vast patches that germinated not at all.
The weeds? They blew up like a Henri Rousseau jungle painting. At one point we waded through them, putting down little surveyor’s flags wherever we recognized a plant we actually hoped to harvest. Then I fetched the lawn mower and did the weeding.
Now we’ve had a good run of sun. I’ve hilled the potatoes a couple of times and they’re leafing up a hefty green. The carrots, squash and cucumbers are spotty but coming on. The tomatoes are profuse and the basil is keeping pace. The garlic looks great. If nothing else we’ll soon have bruschetta. And organic comfort foods come winter.
For now, we’re enjoying Ginny’s asparagus. Ours has been an utter flop. A few measly spears. You coulda wrapped one hand around the entire bunch. We’re not sure what went wrong. Ginny says her asparagus is misrepresentative, and the rest of her garden isn’t doing so well. I’ll believe it when I see it. If her definition of a poor garden is anything like her definition of retirement, good luck keeping up. That first night we grilled the spears and served them simply: drizzled with olive oil, dusted with salt. On plate and palate, a neighbor’s gift of peace and plenty. So simple, so enough.