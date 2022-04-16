Michael Perry: Much ado about what to do before it's all done

I got a lot done last week and there’s still a lot to do.

Perhaps you know the feeling.

Among the blessings I try to count as I go about my day-to-day, I rank high among them that of being allowed to by and large spend most of my time doing something I love.

Lest this conjure an image of me skipping lightly and blithely from task to task, an animated motivational poster boy knee-deep in daisies, let me say: Nope.

I’ve always been more a shoulder-to-the-wheel, grunt and grind, slug and slog sorta guy. Even when I am deeply happy in my work, I’m not given to whistling. I like that zone where you’re going about three miles an hour but nothing can stop you. A few hours of that, or a few days of that, and when you raise your head to reconnoiter, some stuff has gotten done.

It’s a satisfying feeling. Supplanted almost immediately by, there’s more to do.

This line of thinking arose after I read the following passage in “Old Poets,” by Donald Hall:

“Maybe no one ambitious, in any line of work, dies with conviction of accomplishment. Throughout their lives, dissatisfaction with work done drives ambitious people to try again. While they keep life and energy, the disparity between goal and achievement can be countered by plans for further work, but when death is imminent, or when old age drains ability and strength, depression over failure may become inexorable. Remember Leonardo (da Vinci)’s melancholy question at the end of his life: ‘Tell me if anything ever was done.’”

Well, uff-da, Leonardo.

All the poets in “Old Poets” are now dead poets, and the author himself is now the “late” Donald Hall. As will be we all.

I think about this as I slug and slog, and find myself untroubled by the futility of ever getting “done.” No one gets more peeved with my inefficiencies more often or more rudely than me myself, but I also understand even had I never once wasted a workable moment on Twitter or reading the back of the Honey Ohs! cereal box or staring into the burn barrel, I still wouldn’t have gotten it all done, whatever “it” is.

So the real question seems to be, can I avoid what Hall terms the “inexorable” emotional decline of not living up to my goals? I don’t want to be flip, because I could be struck at any moment by some accident or malady that I’ll not handle well. I’ve seen it happen, and I make no assumptions about my own character under duress.

That said, one of my central mentors once told the much younger me, “If you aren’t achieving your goals, lower your standards.” The twinkle in his eye didn’t excuse me from the responsibility of working hard at doing good work, but all these years later it still provides me some common-sense wiggle room.

The idea that one’s “to-do” list is gonna converge perfectly with one’s “to-die” date is so far-fetched that even Canis Major can’t find it.

That analogy needs a little work. I’ll put it on the to-do list. Who knows how long it will sit.

