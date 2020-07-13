Michael Perry: Moved by sensations of sweeping poignancy

Speaking of which, I am hardly your leading environmentalist but would like some bonus recycling credits for watering the chickens with the five gallons I collect from the twin dehumidifiers in our basement every morning. There is the added health benefit of climbing the stairs while carrying 40 pounds of water. This morning I had a little extra left over, so I tipped it out along the row of sweet corn I revealed last night, which is to say I finally pulled the weeds that were taller than the corn. Had to do it by hand as you cannot rototill weeds that tall lest you are really into round bales packed with clay. Knee high by the Fourth of July, the old-timers used to say, problem being, they weren’t referring to the pigweed.