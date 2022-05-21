Michael Perry: Motivation from a speaker? I'll bite

I like to think I’m not the kind of fellow requiring life lessons dispensed via lapel microphone in a hotel conference room over a plate of chafing-dish bacon and eggs.

But there I was the other morning, and naturally I was wrong about the life lessons, because I picked up a couple and they were good for me, as things I think I don’t need so often turn out to be.

Or at least often enough that I ought not trust everything myself tells myself.

Knuckleheaded resistance aside, I attended the event happily and of my own free will as the guest of a local philanthropic organization. The presentation was outside my general wheelhouse but was fast-paced, “tight” (as we say in the live music business), chock-a-block with chuckles, and — in all the right places and spaces — moving and heartfelt.

“In the absence of knowledge,” the speaker said at one point, “people make up their own.”

Boy howdy, I thought, mentally reviewing my Twitter feed.

I have also been on the receiving end of more than one item of correspondence supporting his point. After years of typing and yammering in public, I’ve earned my share of fair criticism, but now and then folks fill in the blank where there is no blank.

“What do we need to talk about no matter what we believe?” said the speaker later.

That spoke to my ongoing impatience with navigating swampy bubbles of methane rhetoric and implication when in fact the reason I dropped by is because I need help getting my four-wheeler started and also maybe later we could go fishing. Also, how y’doin’? I mean, really: How y’doin’?

Two quotes chosen, and I note both are generally outwardly directed. There is a lesson for me in that. Let us flip to self-portrait mode for the sum-up.

The speaker called on a local business owner. “I’d like you to stand up and name an employee working in your shop right now who makes your life better, and describe how.”

“Also,” said the speaker, pulling out his phone, “I’m going to film you.”

After the business owner gave a glowing review, the speaker arranged to text the video to the employee in question, asking us to consider how it would feel to receive that message out of the blue.

There is a person who does good work for me on a regular basis. He is about to leave on a long drive across the country to a family memorial service. I thank that person regularly, but not creatively.

Before I left the hotel I thanked the speaker with a standard handshake. Then I headed straight out to pick up a thank you card and a couple of gift cards — one for basic goods, one a touch sillier — signed them, and hid them where they would be found when my helper set out on his trip.

Can’t teach an old dog new tricks, they say, and I am a gray-muzzled mutt liable to being lulled into thinking he is beyond motivation.

Lesson for me today? Sometimes rather than sit and stay it is OK to roll over and look at the world from another angle like a good boy. And then toss someone else a treat.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.