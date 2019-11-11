The van was low on oil so I grabbed a can at the big box store and topped it off in the motel parking lot. Then I checked the dipstick and realized I shoulda bought a chaser. Sometimes those idiot lights on the dash aren’t crying wolf. And sometimes the idiot has been driving oblivious.
Dad raised me better than that. You want your equipment to last long enough to bring top dollar at the auction, he taught us, you grease it and park it beneath a roof. And if it’s got an engine, check the oil before you start it.
Unfortunately, he raised an absent-minded goofball with pondering tendencies and furthermore they made those 2002 Toyota vans so bulletproof you can get away with some egregious inattention, especially if you’re criss-crossing the dairy state 16 ways to Sunday. At least now I know what that feathery clickety-click noise was when I’d hit the gas on the uphill. Sometimes our mechanic shakes his head so hard I feel like I should be covering his chiropractor bills.
Three nights ago, I stayed in a real nice hotel. Someone else was picking up the tab, and I’ll be sending them a thank-you note shortly. These last two nights, however, I’m footing the bill, so I booked myself into a chain situation that has treated me well for several decades of touring. More to the point, I got a red-hot deal: two nights for less than one night in that other place.
Sometimes there’s a hard, cold reason you got a red-hot deal. I stepped into the room and found it wreathed with the overwhelming scent of bleach. And then, more disturbingly, a second stratum of aroma just below the bleach that I could not identify but had an organic redolence. I narrowed it down to a couple of olfactory categories, neither of which put me in a five-star state of mind. The cloud of creepy was further enriched by the fact that the wall heater was left set at 85 degrees, recirculating the hot stench full-time.
I am Midwestern farm stock, so I hung in there. Didn’t want to complain. Know things are far worse all over the place. All that humble church-pew shushing we were raised on. But 15 minutes in, I felt like I was getting a headache, and half an hour in, I had one. I went to the front desk and requested a room change.
Room two presented with a wobbly mineral-encrusted shower head, a rusty sink, petri stains on the chair and carpet, several holes in the curtain and one in the bathroom ceiling, but the sheets were clean and the air was clear so I set up camp. As night fell there were squabbles and negotiations in the parking lot. Someone tried to start a car over and over and when it failed for good, screamed curses. There were intermittent wall thumps.
I’ve lodged in sketchier situations. This was barely bottom 10. I was gonna joke that the worst feature was I had to watch the Packers lose on a low-res TV. Then this morning the four people staying next door to me hauled two bags of trash from their dented car to the dumpster and drove away with the muffler dragging. Left behind in their parking spot was a pair of clean-rolled socks. Later when I picked up that second can of oil, it had the heft of luxury.