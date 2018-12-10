This week the piano tuner visited. I don’t know a lot about piano tuning other than you don’t want me tuning yours. I know you need a good ear and some wrenches. And I wonder if it’s a dying art, as pianos are a dying instrument, if an article I read six years ago remains relevant. The reporter wrote that piano sales were plummeting. Many reasons were given, from all the songs you’d ever want to hear being available on your phone to the lack of support for music education in schools. The market for used pianos was so anemic recyclers were smashing them with sledgehammers and trucking the pieces to the dump.
There was always an old upright piano in the farmhouse of my childhood. Dad would plink away at hymns after we were in bed, and he could also bang out a rollicking version of “On Top of Old Smoky” that belied his otherwise pedestrian playing. I used to pedal my bike around our country block to take piano lessons from Mrs. North, who was able to train me up to the point of playing “Let There Be Peace On Earth” at the elementary school Christmas concert, but then football became more interesting than scales, and now I haven’t played replace with formally
Our elder daughter took piano lessons for years and has recently resumed playing in hopes of obtaining a college music scholarship, an endeavor I support for reasons of culture and finance. The first piano we bought for her to practice on was some Russian knock-off prone to rapid detuning. At some point we sold it for not much money and part of the deal was that my buddy Zeus and I had to move it. It was a struggle but we were successful, which means that counting the time my Swiss expatriate pal Beat and I moved a piano way more than we expected, I am one for two in moving pianos without breaking them. That’s 50 percent better than my farmer pal Al, who once begged and wheedled a piano from the local elementary school music teacher for a beer-based small-town talent show by promising he would personally ensure its safe return, a promise broken when he looked in his rear view mirror and saw the piano pin-wheeling down Highway 8, leaving a trail of kindling. Eventually Al would admit his commitment to celebration had exceeded his commitment to securing the piano to the trailer.
Our current piano has a light on it that alerts us when it is thirsty, which happens a lot in the winter season when the woodstove is cooking along just across the living room. Today I stand in front of the crackling fire and listen for a moment as the tuner pings and adjusts the strings. When I was young and courting a girl in the church of my youth, we would gather around a piano with other teens on a Sunday afternoon and sing hymns in harmony. It was a simpler time, or at least I remember it so. Today my younger daughter—who has had a few lessons but mostly improvises—records her homemade songs directly from the piano to an iPad. I have taught her very little about how to navigate the keyboard, although to complete this little shaggy dog roundup of piano recollections, I did hide her Easter basket in the cabinet once, just like my Mom did for me. Perhaps this hastened the need for a tune-up.