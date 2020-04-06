Michael Perry: Making flubs for your enjoyment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Monopoly game is set on pause, everyone’s fake money and cardboard deeds stored in separate envelopes and the tattered box placed atop the piano. Elder daughter has the upper hand in that she owns all the yellow properties and is loading them up with hotels. Genetics are a curious thing: Both her grandmothers are women of dignity and character who gleefully cut you dead at cards; you can feel their spirit every time she collects rent from those of us stuck with Baltic Avenue and a railroad.

There is a delicate balance between wishing everyone well and acknowledging the legions for whom this is not the case. Between staring down the beast and breaking eye contact now and then for the health of looking at something else. These little dispatches are definitely filed under the category of something else, and are therefore submitted with deference to the vast ocean into which they drop. And every letter of every word is punched in place with the knowledge that additional legions of our fellow citizens are out there putting their future on the line. I want to declare my gratitude and continue to do my part beyond these pages.