Michael Perry: Making flubs for your enjoyment

The Monopoly game is set on pause, everyone’s fake money and cardboard deeds stored in separate envelopes and the tattered box placed atop the piano. Elder daughter has the upper hand in that she owns all the yellow properties and is loading them up with hotels. Genetics are a curious thing: Both her grandmothers are women of dignity and character who gleefully cut you dead at cards; you can feel their spirit every time she collects rent from those of us stuck with Baltic Avenue and a railroad.
There is a delicate balance between wishing everyone well and acknowledging the legions for whom this is not the case. Between staring down the beast and breaking eye contact now and then for the health of looking at something else. These little dispatches are definitely filed under the category of something else, and are therefore submitted with deference to the vast ocean into which they drop. And every letter of every word is punched in place with the knowledge that additional legions of our fellow citizens are out there putting their future on the line. I want to declare my gratitude and continue to do my part beyond these pages.
Lately I’ve been digging into the back catalog of this column (“back catalog” being a high-end synonym for “oldies”), reading them into my phone, and posting them on YouTube. I go straight through, flubs and do-overs included. No fancy lighting, and my wardrobe is clearly off the back porch hook. In a recent episode, you could see the tracks of an excellent homemade bean soup down the front of my hoodie. And last night, because there were no others at hand and we share the same prescription, I read a piece about exploding tape measures while wearing my mother-in-law’s fancy blue reading glasses. I won’t be able to maintain the pace, and the trending views indicate the world has — as previously noted — something else to do, but I am intrigued by the number of folks who have emailed or commented that they love the flubs.
They’re not hilarious flubs. They’d never make an “outtakes” reel. They’re just garden variety stumbles. Mispronunciations. Inexplicable lip slips. Losing my place. Start-overs. All of which I am happy to provide. Start-overs, especially. Hoo, we could all use a dozen-eggs-worth of those right about now.
Last thing you need in these times is me over-analyzing myself talking into my own phone. In the midst of all that’s happening, I’m just happy that the joy of human connection is predicated in part on imperfection, and the willingness of others to not just see it in us, but accept it in us.
When next we pull out Monopoly, there is one glimmer of hope for we other three: Elder daughter put pretty much everything in hock to finance those plastic hotels. Nothing is certain. When my wife has come to terms with getting cut out of North Carolina Avenue we’ll lay the game out again, gather ‘round the card table, roll the dice, and see how things work out. I own Park Place but not Boardwalk, which is like owning a Lamborghini when you can’t afford the gas. Perhaps you know the feeling. Forward!
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!