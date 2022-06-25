Michael Perry: Make no mistake, this is the end

This is my final “Roughneck Grace” column.

It has been a privilege and joy to join you on this page for all these years. If you want to know what’s next, please swing by SneezingCow.com and look for the typewriter photo.

I told my daughter I wasn’t sure how to wrap things up. She said, “What about the ‘oops’ column?”

I had forgotten about the “oops” column.

Seven years ago to the day, after cutting it close on a deadline, I sent the following column to my editor and asked her to stow it away, just in case. We never had to use it, and I forgot about it.

But bless her, my daughter remembered. And so herewith, by way of fond farewell, the “Oops” column:

I wrote this one in case something happened.

“Something” could be anything.

Could be I locked my keys in the car again and am hitchhiking back from Oskaloosa.

Could be I forgot where I parked my car in Oskaloosa.

Could be I forgot whether I was driving the family van or the family station wagon and am searching for the wrong one. (I once left the wagon idling in the drive while I ran back to fetch an item I’d forgotten, then jumped in the van and headed out again only to find my way blocked by the idling wagon — we’re talking professional grade absentmindedness here.)

Could be the internet is down again, which is possible because ours is apparently powered by an anemic gerbil with one bad paw and vertigo.

Could be the “Enter” key on my ancient keyboard finally gummed up with a slurry of cold coffee and donut crumbs and quit functioning for good. (As backup I have a manual typewriter given to me as a graduation present by my parents in 1983, but due to time constraints and my failure to reserve a carrier pigeon in advance, that’s not gonna help, plus the ribbon’s kinda dry.) (You remember typewriter ribbons?) (You remember typewriters?) (You can’t find your car either?)

Could be I got really caught up in trying to spell “minutiae” without looking it up, then kinda drifted off thinking about how a person might have gotten away with paying the rent through the generation of minutiae for longer than he had any right to expect.

Could be the column I wrote got spiked because I made one too many metaphorical references to manure spreaders. Again.

Could be I am in a different time zone. The one where I always think today is Tuesday.

Could be my cellphone went dead and my editor couldn’t get a hold of me.

Could be my cellphone is just fine, but I was locked into a really hot roll on the Yahtzee app.

Could be I’m down in the pole barn trying to match up a standard bolt with a metric wrench.

Could be my daughter came and asked me to come fly a kite. In which case, I dropped what I was doing and did it, because the time is not far off when she will switch out “asked” for “told,” and “come” to “go.”

Could be “something” serious. I hope not. But even if it is, I’ve been given more in this life than I might have hoped or deserved. Lucky me, and thank you.

In summary, this column is the equivalent of a modern-day spare tire. Skinny, a tad under-engineered, and not intended for long-term or repeat use. But when you need it, you’re glad you have it. And today it will get us where we’re going until it is determined whether or not I am expired, lost or fired.

See y’down the road.

And thank you.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.