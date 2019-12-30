Michael Perry: Magic of eggs becomes life lesson

The chickens are laying eggs again, which seems a fine way to head into the new year. We’re aware there are ways to keep them laying without pause, but prefer to follow the natural course of things as they keep our larder well-stocked the rest of the year and ask for little but kitchen scraps in return. In fact, I should make it a New Year’s resolution to be half as productive as these birds.

No one is a bigger proponent of this natural hiatus than our younger daughter, whose after-school task it is to collect the eggs. This morning when I informed her that the laying boxes were once again populating, the look on her face was a shade less than joyful.

Our chicken flock census has dropped to its lowest since we got our first chicks. This is due to attrition and shifting priorities. I think we keep them because it’s easier than getting rid of them, and also, there’s nothing like an egg from a chicken that’s been eating bugs and greenery. Even this time of year, when the green is gone and the bugs are all tucked away in the dirt or behind our siding, a home-laid egg still manifests a heartiness you won’t find for cheap.

