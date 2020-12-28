Michael Perry: Looking back with dread and ahead with hope as the year runs out of time

Winter is running late. I realize I am speaking only for myself, but so it goes with weather patterns.
“In jet streams as with life, we are at the whim of the winds,” he wrote, sounding vaguely mystic but mostly obvious.
Stitch that on a sampler and frame it in plastic.
Atop our specific hill, Santa has come and gone and still the snowplow sits on blocks in the shed. This is tempting fate, but then procrastination is my prime art form, and few modern conveniences enable this more than ready access to the 10-day forecast via the phone in your palm.
Nearly all year long the news in my palm has left me longing for calm. All things are relative, and the list of gratitudes stretches like a Christmas receipt, but this year’s not-so-subliminal scroll has been an all-caps COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS AND CHECK YOUR STANDING. Also, LEND A HAND.
Many years ago my elders put me on to the idea of reading history as a means of calibrating my perception of what constitutes a personal drama. I continue this practice as a means of countering egocentric pensiveness. Yesterday’s news — be it centuries old — serves as a shock absorber for the soul, or the nightly news, which of course is now the perpetual motion news.
That said, even a passing familiarity with history will attune your soul to echoes that bounce back in the key of dread. The concept of citizenship has fallen under heavy review and revision, and sometimes I don’t know how to talk to my neighbors, or if they want to talk to me.
But we do talk. From a distance out by the mailbox, mostly, and oftentimes not about what is prime in our minds, but even speculation about a snowstorm is communication in commonality.
Down the hill our neighbors Denny and Linda put up a Christmas display that lifts our hearts every time we drive past it, so my daughters called and told them so. These are the threads we weave in hopes they will hold.
Last night — by electronic means, as is the quarantine norm — I attended a concert by a young singer. She is just into her teens, and sang with a power and purity of someone troubled but not yet cowed by humankind’s unkindnesses.
In other words, she opened her heart and made her stand.
It is tempting to cast this as some year-end wrap, print it out and stick it on the fridge like a resolution, but instead I choose simply to surf the sweet echo of it, hear it in the key of youth no matter how droopy my ears might be, and look to the future with a freshness I may not feel but am compelled to foster.
