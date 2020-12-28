Michael Perry: Looking back with dread and ahead with hope as the year runs out of time

Winter is running late. I realize I am speaking only for myself, but so it goes with weather patterns.

“In jet streams as with life, we are at the whim of the winds,” he wrote, sounding vaguely mystic but mostly obvious.

Stitch that on a sampler and frame it in plastic.

Atop our specific hill, Santa has come and gone and still the snowplow sits on blocks in the shed. This is tempting fate, but then procrastination is my prime art form, and few modern conveniences enable this more than ready access to the 10-day forecast via the phone in your palm.

Nearly all year long the news in my palm has left me longing for calm. All things are relative, and the list of gratitudes stretches like a Christmas receipt, but this year’s not-so-subliminal scroll has been an all-caps COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS AND CHECK YOUR STANDING. Also, LEND A HAND.

Many years ago my elders put me on to the idea of reading history as a means of calibrating my perception of what constitutes a personal drama. I continue this practice as a means of countering egocentric pensiveness. Yesterday’s news — be it centuries old — serves as a shock absorber for the soul, or the nightly news, which of course is now the perpetual motion news.