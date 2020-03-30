Michael Perry: Living in the right now

But: the children. They draw my focus in the very best way. Both in the big picture and the little moment. I was talking to my elder daughter today. She’s home from college, only rather than the rushed weekend visit in which she passes through to grab a jar of pickles and say Hi to the old folks she’s cooped back up with us for the foreseeable future. We were discussing how we’ve become so used to dealing with everything from one remove: via app, via tap, via virtual. And that part of what has so knocked society sideways is there is no downloadable fix. Which we knew, of course. We’re not that far removed from reality. But it’s still bracing when nature forces your hand. Especially in an age when even an oldster like me can download a virtual bubble level while standing in the chicken coop trying to get the nesting boxes straight. And that was two smartphones ago.