Michael Perry: Living in the right now

We’re all doing what we have to. I know you are too. I have always loved the word “hunker,” but I am not so sure now. We’ll see.
We’ll see. You hear that phrase a lot.
Apart from the standard instructions from reliable sources, it is not my place to tell you what to do. Everyone rides these things on the horse they drew. Everyone is working with different resources. I know with our two kids, I’ve been straight but not dramatic. Calm in the room, maybe not always in my head. But as always and as ever, I am grateful for my children, because they compel me to be the person I ought to be. I have often written of them as buoys and anchors and pintles (pin-tl: a pin or bolt, especially one on which something turns, as the gudgeon of a hinge) (great, now I gotta look up gudgeon) (guhj-uhn: a small, European, freshwater fish, Gobio gobio, of the minnow family, having a threadlike barbell at each corner of the mouth, used as bait).
Hmm. Guess I gotta read up on the history of the hinge. Maybe this afternoon. It’s been a while since I read a dictionary. I got my grandma’s 1942 Funk & Wagnall’s over there, it’s the size of concrete block and you’d be amazed at all the words they had even way back then before we added “awesomesauce” and “googling” to the list.
But: the children. They draw my focus in the very best way. Both in the big picture and the little moment. I was talking to my elder daughter today. She’s home from college, only rather than the rushed weekend visit in which she passes through to grab a jar of pickles and say Hi to the old folks she’s cooped back up with us for the foreseeable future. We were discussing how we’ve become so used to dealing with everything from one remove: via app, via tap, via virtual. And that part of what has so knocked society sideways is there is no downloadable fix. Which we knew, of course. We’re not that far removed from reality. But it’s still bracing when nature forces your hand. Especially in an age when even an oldster like me can download a virtual bubble level while standing in the chicken coop trying to get the nesting boxes straight. And that was two smartphones ago.
Speaking of nesting boxes and downloads, egg production has been holding up. Our younger daughter collects them daily, chores serving as their own pintle during this time of disruption. The kid would be thrilled with this characterization, I’m sure. Perhaps I’ll share it with her so she has something to chew over while working on the firewood pintle.
Everything is uncertain, always has been. I take nothing for granted, including my circumstance or yours. All across the asymmetrical front of this thing there are people putting their lives in service. If we’re allowed it, the best air is outside our windows. It was a privilege to draw it in this morning, and I hope you have a chance at same, the clear scent of it a comfort until we can again throw ourselves open to the world.
