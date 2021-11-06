Michael Perry: Listen as the last leaves of fall become the first flakes of winter

Last night’s frost trimmed back the chard, so you know it was the real deal. Jury’s still out on the dinosaur kale. I’ll swing back later in the afternoon for a sample and wellness check.
It’s popular to mock kale and I’ve made some hay in that regard myself, but once a day I like to snap off a frond and eat it during the walk back to the office. It tastes somewhere between cabbage and grass, both acceptable notes, and anyways, I’ve never minded eating my greens. I envision the chlorophyll infiltrating my cells, displacing the snacky sludge.
It was a chill, silent morning after a week of winds so ripping and persistent they scrambled our television signal. Sunday afternoon I felt like I was watching football on a flipbook. My wife said she was sorry I had to put up with that. She is known for speaking truthfully, but in this case the subtext was something along the lines of a verbal head-pat.
But now it was the workaday weekday, and I had wandered down to release the chickens. While filling their scratch pans I heard a papery tick-tick. I turned and located the source of the sound: pretty yellow leaves, letting loose of their own accord and dropping through a maple tree just outside the chicken run. Each tick conveyed the light collision of the leaf with a branch or another leaf.
Only in that moment did I fully absorb how the morning air was at rest, rather than rattling the tree limbs like skeleton castanets.
So I stood there and enjoyed the sound of free-falling leaves, not because I am some sort of naturalist aesthete, but because it seems when one has privileged access to a sound that delicate in an indelicate world one would do well to enjoy it in the moment while recording it to the ol’ brain pan for future reference and situations less conducive to calm, perhaps as a meditation while at the dentist or during the din of a political advertisement.
It was time to release the chickens. I left the leaves and raised their little door. They emerged with a bit more reservation than usual, perhaps testing the temperature with their beaks. I opened a section of the fence so they could range out and get a taste of the waning weeds, maybe snap up a logy grasshopper.
Later that morning an odd motion caught my eye in the treeline downslope from the coop. A big brown bird was flapping in a wild apple tree.
At first I thought a large raptor was struggling to roost, and I started toward the door to intervene on behalf of the chickens. Then another bird joined the first. And then another, and another, until an entire flock of wild turkeys was flopping and teetering in the branches, all pecking at the last of the shrunken fruit.
The tree wasn’t built to hold two turkeys, let alone the dozen, so it was an entertaining scene and I took time to enjoy it as I had the ticking leaves.
Sometime later it occurred to me that the sound of those leaves reminded me of another quietness, that being the sound of snowflakes striking other snowflakes, a tone poem due soon enough.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.