Michael Perry: Listen as the last leaves of fall become the first flakes of winter

So I stood there and enjoyed the sound of free-falling leaves, not because I am some sort of naturalist aesthete, but because it seems when one has privileged access to a sound that delicate in an indelicate world one would do well to enjoy it in the moment while recording it to the ol’ brain pan for future reference and situations less conducive to calm, perhaps as a meditation while at the dentist or during the din of a political advertisement.

It was time to release the chickens. I left the leaves and raised their little door. They emerged with a bit more reservation than usual, perhaps testing the temperature with their beaks. I opened a section of the fence so they could range out and get a taste of the waning weeds, maybe snap up a logy grasshopper.

Later that morning an odd motion caught my eye in the treeline downslope from the coop. A big brown bird was flapping in a wild apple tree.

At first I thought a large raptor was struggling to roost, and I started toward the door to intervene on behalf of the chickens. Then another bird joined the first. And then another, and another, until an entire flock of wild turkeys was flopping and teetering in the branches, all pecking at the last of the shrunken fruit.