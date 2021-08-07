Michael Perry: Life is full of idiots, growing up is learning how to deal with them

They got real happy weather for the Oneida County Fair, which was nice because I lugged my book and T-shirt boxes through sunshine rather than mud.
They had a nice stage setup, too, and the sound technician had everything all plugged in and good to go.
I have said it before but I cannot say it enough: Always thank the sound technician. Out of politeness, of course, but also because on that board before them, every sound technician has what we figuratively refer to as the SUCK button.
Peeve the sound tech and you will suddenly come out of the speakers all a-garble and people will wonder why you never enunciate.
Amplified enunciation is a big deal when you tell stories at a county fair, because there are competing noises, and what kind of fair would it be without them?
Happily, this weekend’s tent was located such and the microphone set so that the only background noise of any consequence came from a ride I will call the Centrifugally Undulating Barf-Slinger, and those screams didn’t last long.
I was fetching the last box of T-shirts from the van when I heard a man say, “C’mere! I need to talk to you!”
He sounded angry, so I was relieved when I turned and saw he was addressing a different man.
They were both deeply tanned like you would be if you worked county fairs all summer, and sure enough they hunkered down between two trailers in the carnival crew parking area.
It being none of my business I turned back to mine, but still heard the first man speaking in a heated cadence.
“Yer not 14 years old any more! Yer gonna be dealin’ with idiots like that every day! So you better figure it out!”
It seems there had been a customer service issue.
I snuck a glance as I headed back for the stage and the guy who wasn’t 14 any more had gone off to pace beneath a tree and speed-drag a cigarette.
I had a little set list of stories I was gonna tell, but right off the bat I got off track — after all, tangents are where the fun is.
Being a little nervous in front of a tent full of people when no one — yourself included — knows where you’re headed or how you’ll get back to where you started is invigorating and focuses your attention even when the scent of fresh cheese curds drifts across the podium.
When it was over and the last book was signed, two long-lost friends showed up to help me pack up the gear. Sometimes life gives you roadies.
Then the fair organizer handed me a coupon worth $10. I opted not to spend it on the rotating barf-slinger, and instead loaded up on a giant tray of deep-fried cheese curds for the road. They were sizzling, salty, and squeaky — in other words, sublime.
For the next three hours Wisconsin was beautiful through the windshield, and then I was home.
Now I’m working off those curds. We’re all living out our tangents. Somewhere out there I hope that carnival worker’s day ran low on idiots.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.