Michael Perry: Life is full of idiots, growing up is learning how to deal with them

They were both deeply tanned like you would be if you worked county fairs all summer, and sure enough they hunkered down between two trailers in the carnival crew parking area.

It being none of my business I turned back to mine, but still heard the first man speaking in a heated cadence.

“Yer not 14 years old any more! Yer gonna be dealin’ with idiots like that every day! So you better figure it out!”

It seems there had been a customer service issue.

I snuck a glance as I headed back for the stage and the guy who wasn’t 14 any more had gone off to pace beneath a tree and speed-drag a cigarette.

I had a little set list of stories I was gonna tell, but right off the bat I got off track — after all, tangents are where the fun is.

Being a little nervous in front of a tent full of people when no one — yourself included — knows where you’re headed or how you’ll get back to where you started is invigorating and focuses your attention even when the scent of fresh cheese curds drifts across the podium.

When it was over and the last book was signed, two long-lost friends showed up to help me pack up the gear. Sometimes life gives you roadies.