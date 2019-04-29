After a record-breaking winter (in terms of snowfall, yes, but also in terms of ice dams, that leak — those leaks — in the laundry room ceiling, and kerosene futures), we timed a family trip to Arizona imperfectly, departing Wisconsin the day spring finally arrived and crossing into the Grand Canyon State just as local temps hit 99 degrees. Having just weeks ago been up to my snoot in snowflakes for what seemed an epoch, I found this a particularly delicious hardship.
This being a brief family reunion trip, we were resolved to spend time together no matter what. Our itinerary was fluid and driven by rumor, Post-Its, Google, backseat debate and chance; so it was that on Day 2 we packed ourselves into a borrowed car and headed for the Santa Catalina Mountains and Biosphere 2.
My recollections of Biosphere 2 are based on — and impaired by — a smattering of vague references tied to the 1990s, a Pauly Shore movie I never saw, and something about people locked in a glass dome not getting along. I have since supplemented my insights with a Wikipedia skim, and in summary I am unequipped to mount an informed defense, criticism or general assessment of the place. I can only report that after a two-hour tour, our family felt it was worth the ticket.
I cannot speak for the others, but from my perspective, there were three elements to the visit I hope our children recall. The first was simply the wide range of oddities and interests within the whole works, from the R. Buckminster Fuller-inspired domes and latticework to the small gardening plots using olla (a small unglazed pot) irrigation methods to the gigantic “lungs” that equalize the pressure in the domes. To access the lungs we had to descend beneath Biosphere 2 to navigate a series of subterranean hallways and a sloped, steel-lined tunnel reminiscent of submarine innards. This expanded our sense of adventure.
The second element I appreciated was the presence of young folk and families. Not every face under the age of 15 conveyed a water park or video game sense of joy and engagement, but you could see them looking and listening here and there, and whatever the scientific state of the structure, Biosphere 2 does implant the idea of intellectualism and academia as a source of adventure and betterment, and the subliminal message that in attempting to re-create the outside world inside we only deepen our appreciation for what an interconnected gift that outside world is.
Third, I emerged with a new respect for all the things I can learn from mistakes and failures and missteps when I am not consumed with pouncing on those errors as a way of validating my own cautious common sense. When I let go the easy story of nutty folks engaged in odd pursuits and focus instead on what might apply. The easy story is a way of letting myself off the hook. I am free to scoff and remain one half-inch above it all. It is the same with moonshots and electric cars and most everything new. Do some of the grander experiments deteriorate into failure and scientific soap operas? In many cases it would appear so. Is there anything to be learned from failures and soap operas? I reckon much of our world was built on same.