The fact that I was unmarried until my 39th year may be traceable to the fact that when Lisa Kettering invited me to the Sadie Hawkins dance I picked her up in a hearse driven by my friend Bob who went by the name Bullwinkle.
This was my first date. Ever. I was not sure how these things went. As I recall we sat three abreast in the front seat, despite all the room available in the back. Shoulder to shoulder we arrived at the high school gymnasium. I recall there were straw bales, and further adding to the glory of the evening for Lisa I warned her beforehand that due to personal religious strictures I was not allowed to actually dance at the Sadie Hawkins dance. We may have snuck a near-motionless slow one, but mostly I just remember sitting there while Lisa talked to the other girls. When Bullwinkle and I dropped her off that night I saw her safely to her door but there was no kiss as I was both too dumb and too dumbstruck to know what to do other than say goodnight. I don’t believe I tried to shake her hand, but my memory is fogged by time and obstructed by cringing.
The subject of Bullwinkle’s hearse surfaced at my class reunion last week. Despite the vivid nature of the preceding anecdote, I hadn’t thought of the vehicle in years. It turns out several of my classmates had their own stories about it. For the sanctity of friendship and school pride I choose to share just one, which I find extra delightful in that 35 years after the fact, this was the first I heard it told.
Two of my classmates — for the purposes of these paragraphs we’ll call them Snake and Harley — used to don evening wear then run up Chetek way with Bullwinkle and the hearse and a bunch of loosely assembled boards meant to resemble a coffin. Upon approaching the city limits, Harley would exit the hearse, recline supine on the shoulder of the road, and arrange the lumber loosely around himself.
Meanwhile, Snake and Bullwinkle would continue into town, pull a U-turn, and wait for traffic. When a car appeared, Bullwinkle would accelerate to where Harley lay tangled in the remnants of his fake coffin, brake abruptly, and swerve to a stop beside the road, at which point he and Snake—impeccably attired—would bail out, sprint to the back of the hearse, open the gate, gather up Harley’s limp body, throw him inside, chuck the coffin lumber in after him, then slam the gate, tromp the gas, and accelerate out of sight.
Bullwinkle was the first of our class to die. His was not an easy life. Giggles and sweet remembrances mitigate none of this. I have no idea where Lisa Kettering wound up. Montana, I heard, but that was many reunions ago. Snake, though, Snake is alive and well and was there at the tavern to tell the tale, and he told it well. The hearse is coming, but for now we travel laughing.