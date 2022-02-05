Michael Perry: Last fall's leftovers make for a bountiful midwinter break

Unless I’ve blown my birdwatching, it was a flock of cedar waxwings roosting beaks to the wind up there in the sugar maple the other day.

Their directional alignment made it appear as if they were flying in formation while sitting still. You frame your peaceful visions where you find them.

The wind was strong, a real feather-flattener, but now and then a high, thin sound cut through and reached me on the ground. I recognized it as the waxwing call ornithologists describe as “a sighing whistle.”

Lo, how many days has each of us let loose that whistle.

You can tell we have hit the slog portion of winter simply by surveying our yard.

Where once there was a deer track or two now the snow cover is crisscrossed and meandered.

There are scrapes and bare patches in the garden.

The frozen pile of spoiled squash is gnawed and gouged with tooth-scrapes.

The arborvitae is ringed with hoof-prints and trimmed of green to the exact same height all around.

The crabapple tree is similarly stripped, the ground beneath it trampled as if there had been a pickup soccer game, a scattering of teensy red balls abandoned in its wake.

I on the other hand am blessed with a fridge full of leftovers (and, ironically or not, a freezer full of venison), which is where I was headed when I heard the birds.

I have never related to people who complain about leftovers.

Perhaps that’s because I was raised in a family so large we ran out of dining room table chairs and had to add a wooden bench of the sort used by early-1900s small-town basketball teams.

Some households add a leaf to the dining room table when entertaining; at our house, we never took it out. And I have often quoted my father’s warning to guests daintily dishing up a polite first serving: “Take what ya want the first time, it ain’t comin’ around again!”

So yah, I love a good leftovers lunch. There is the joy of rediscovering the nice piece of steak, the container of spaghetti, the meaty bean soup, kissing it with a little heat from the broiler or zapping it in the microwave, then settling in to eat heartily but also in the knowledge that one meal has been stretched into two, also a residual trait of my raising, as my mother kept the family solvent doing just that.

I heated up a bowl of day-old chili and headed back to the office to eat it in my tattered green chair, thus pre-positioning myself for a civilized post-prandial nap.

The waxwings were still in place, but suddenly rose from amongst the branches as one, climbing to the sky to flutter and form their own little cloud in unison until one by one they peeled off, arcing up and away and then swooping downward to the crabapple branches and the mussed snow beneath it, pecking up the fruit the deer missed.

And so we parted, me at my leftovers, they at theirs, each weathering winter in our way.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.