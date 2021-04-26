Michael Perry: Just when we emerge from the shell, the cruelty of April reveals itself

This is no sacrifice but it is unnatural, as my favorite place in the world is in a tiny room all alone, and when it comes to basic social skills I ramble like a flat-footed clogger on a bender minus any sense of rhythm.

I avoid human contact for days on end, then I encounter a fellow person and the words babble forth in a river of jabber. More than once I have apologized for this, but probably not often enough.

I often see a look of light bewilderment in my conversation partner’s eyes, reflecting not so much a desire to escape as amazement at the amount of oxygen I’m burning in a straight line.

But eventually I hear myself and shut up. And then the neighbor talks. And then an hour is gone and we do the mossy old joke about not solving the world’s problems, but in fact we have made incremental progress on one of the world’s problems, because the undercurrent here is my neighbors and I do not see all things in this world the same but here we are talking, not posting.

And if we talk long enough — if we persist through my babble — we brush up against these things. The logger and I covered some ground in this regard. Neither yielded, but we still wave at each other of a morning, and can’t help but perceive of each other as human.