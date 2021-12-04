Michael Perry: It's always better not to get crossways over crossbows

In my marriage there is a rule: if one spouse is out and about and spots an object of desire (commercial, not carnal), the price of which meets or exceeds a certain amount, the coveting spouse is obligated to call or return home to discuss the matter with the other spouse for joint approval before dropping the dollars.
So it was that a month ago I found myself trying to convince my wife I needed a very special crossbow.
I made my pitch in the kitchen. I promised to to take really good care of the crossbow, to use it as a means of provision, and ... well, that was pretty much all I could come up with.
She regarded me with an expression I can only describe as terminal reservation. I felt lonely.
Then, rather than saying no, she began asking sensible questions. Nothing is more deadly in these circumstances than sensible questions.
I parried weakly with the old foot-shuffle mumblemouth. Then I panicked and launched a Hail Mary response, revealing that one of my friends owned that exact model of crossbow and we were thinking it would be good if I got the same one so we could share arrows should we ever wind up in the same bunker when It All Goes Down.
There followed a silence that absorbed all the energy of the earth. I recognized my fatal overreach for what it was, and placed the crossbow on mental layaway.
Then I asked her if I could buy a Catholic church.
The church is in my hometown. I discovered it was for sale when I drove up north to go deer hunting with my brothers.
The church was suppressed in 2003. That’s the term the bishop used during the final ceremony; you could also say “closed,” although a loyal group of folks have kept it available for funerals and other gatherings. That loyal group (and, I assume, other resources) have dwindled.
I would love to swoop in and scoop it up, and would if I could. It is one of the places that help me love that place. But at the moment, my own house needs attention in both the metaphorical and shingle sense. I also have one kid in college and one kid in braces.
Still, I checked the price and ran it past my wife. I may have mentioned turning it into a recording studio and robot building center and also keeping the funerals and wedding receptions going. Having attended cherished events there herself, she understands. But she still vetoed the move.
Wait: that’s neither accurate nor fair: she never said no. In fact, I don’t think she has ever said no.
You’ll notice I’ve not quoted her invoking the words forbid or forbade or any version of same. My optimistic read here is that she respects my autonomy. My realistic read is she knows very well she doesn’t have to say no, she just has to let me stand there and listen to myself.
They say finances can make or break a marriage. I like to grump about our little rule, but over the long run it has paid off in savings and trust.
I am grateful for my partner, and bound to stay the course, in hopes that there may yet come a day when I’ll be in a position to rent out my hometown church for a wedding or a funeral and use of the indoor crossbow range will be included in the package.
(Lest you think I’m fabulizing, the last time I went to a funeral in that church the coffin was lined with camouflage fabric and the handles were made of locally sourced deer antlers. Them’s m’people.)
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.