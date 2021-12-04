Michael Perry: It's always better not to get crossways over crossbows

Then I asked her if I could buy a Catholic church.

The church is in my hometown. I discovered it was for sale when I drove up north to go deer hunting with my brothers.

The church was suppressed in 2003. That’s the term the bishop used during the final ceremony; you could also say “closed,” although a loyal group of folks have kept it available for funerals and other gatherings. That loyal group (and, I assume, other resources) have dwindled.

I would love to swoop in and scoop it up, and would if I could. It is one of the places that help me love that place. But at the moment, my own house needs attention in both the metaphorical and shingle sense. I also have one kid in college and one kid in braces.

Still, I checked the price and ran it past my wife. I may have mentioned turning it into a recording studio and robot building center and also keeping the funerals and wedding receptions going. Having attended cherished events there herself, she understands. But she still vetoed the move.

Wait: that’s neither accurate nor fair: she never said no. In fact, I don’t think she has ever said no.