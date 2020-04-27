Michael Perry: In with the new, but what memories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chickens are on the upswing, one of the signs being yesterday our neighbor came and towed away our old coop. It’s been sitting out back ever since we switched to a newer, bigger coop on wheels. I’ve been meaning to fix the old coop up and use it for housing chicks or maybe broody hens, but if you could see one end of the list of things I’ve been “meaning” to do, you couldn’t see the other end. The new owner will at a minimum have to replace the rotted roof and patch woodchuck holes in the floor, but as they say in real estate, it has good bones, and he has a hammer.

It was good to see it roll out of here. It served us well for many years. It housed our very first flock of hens and many more after that, appeared on the cover of my book “Coop,” when it came out in hardback (despite that, and despite its being surrounded by chickens in the photo, during the very first radio interview of book tour the host congratulated me on the release of my new book, “Co-op”), and based on the fat-chalk princess graffiti still in evidence, served as a playhouse for our younger daughter.