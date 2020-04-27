Michael Perry: In with the new, but what memories

Chickens are on the upswing, one of the signs being yesterday our neighbor came and towed away our old coop. It’s been sitting out back ever since we switched to a newer, bigger coop on wheels. I’ve been meaning to fix the old coop up and use it for housing chicks or maybe broody hens, but if you could see one end of the list of things I’ve been “meaning” to do, you couldn’t see the other end. The new owner will at a minimum have to replace the rotted roof and patch woodchuck holes in the floor, but as they say in real estate, it has good bones, and he has a hammer.
It was good to see it roll out of here. It served us well for many years. It housed our very first flock of hens and many more after that, appeared on the cover of my book “Coop,” when it came out in hardback (despite that, and despite its being surrounded by chickens in the photo, during the very first radio interview of book tour the host congratulated me on the release of my new book, “Co-op”), and based on the fat-chalk princess graffiti still in evidence, served as a playhouse for our younger daughter.
In previous times I might have been maudlin about letting the coop go, because I am wired to be sentimental over everything from corsages to crowbars, but lately I find myself trending minimalist. Rather than pine for the past, I texted my buddy Mills, who helped me build the coop. Had I built it myself, it would be a pile of mismatched boards, having either A) never been actually completed (down in my barn there is a single stud wall representing a treehouse I began building for my elder daughter when she was in grade school; she is now collegiate) or B) having already fallen apart (pretty much everything I’ve ever built has a self-destruction shelf date predicated on an over-confidence in drywall screws).
So rather than retain it, I texted Mills and let him know the coop was finding a second life, and then I scrolled through a photo album from back when he and I and my elder daughter built it together. All three of us are smiling at the camera with a happy goofiness that easily outlived the tar-paper roof
that lies in wind-ripped
strips behind the granary even as my heart warms to the image of the currently collegiate daughter as a knobby-kneed stripling two-handing a hammer. How often I fail to notice what joy comes from doing things as opposed to achieving things.
The neighbors who adopted the coop are relatively new to the block. They’re a young couple with young children. The husband and I have been shooting the breeze now and then, doing the lean-and-spit dance of getting to know each other without prying. More than once he and his wife have included us in their rounds when they drop off homemade food up and down our county road. Whether it winds up kindling or cackle-castle, I’m glad they’ve got that coop. The world could use a few more good eggs.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
