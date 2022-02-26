Michael Perry. In his Parents' Farmhouse. With the Wrenching Nostalgia.

We tooled up north to visit my folks in their old farmhouse and wound up at the kitchen table playing Clue.

We were using the same set we got one Christmas when I was a kid. I looked online, and it’s the 1979 edition. The box is split and torn, a couple of weapons have gone missing, the dice are mismatched, and the slim detective notebooks were long ago replaced with smudged photocopies. The manila “case file” labeled CONFIDENTIAL threatens to deteriorate like a fallen leaf.

None of this impeded our fun. The charm of Clue lies in the drive to deceive and undermine your fellow detectives while simultaneously relying on them for critical keys to the mystery. How enjoyable it is to deploy such devious behavior against a circle of people you love.

I held the Col. Mustard, Study, and Conservatory cards. As a kid I remember thinking the Conservatory and Study were unimaginably fancy places.

I’d sit in our farmhouse and conjure the tinkle of a fine piano playing the indecipherable sheet music displayed against a backdrop of blue and violet wallpaper that for some reason reminded me of church ladies and their hankies.

I’d study the Study card and feel the heavy silence of the dark wood paneling seasoned with pipe smoke. Col. Mustard still reminds me of a knock-off Mark Twain, and I still find Mrs. Peacock positively forbidding.

We played one round, and I have already forgotten who was outed for the murder. Right up to the end I thought it was Mr. Green, but at the last minute it became clear I was mistaken, and by the time I adjusted my strategy the game was over.

We moved on to Sequence. After that, Wits and Wagers.

It had been so long since we played Wits and Wagers that the dry-erase markers had gone all dry, no erase. We moistened the tips, scrounged some Crayola washables, and scribbled our guesses as best we could.

My mother, who has always obtained more joy from observing the family at play than joining in herself, read the question and answer cards from her seat on the open oven door of the woodstove.

Every child raised in that farmhouse knows there is no more cozy spot on a winter’s day. Mornings, we kids raced each other for it.

At 57 years old, I felt it a sweet surprise to find myself propped on my elbows, leaning toward an old familiar board game, feeling like I was just one of the kids even with my grown and growing daughters beside me. The dice rattling against the Formica of the same dining room table where I played Clue when it was new conveys my childhood to my children in a way none of my well-worn stories ever will.

Later that evening, back in our own farmhouse, we gathered and watched a movie. It was a cozy time, with popcorn and plenty of laughs (“Tommy Boy,” as we raise our children on the classics), and will add another fond coat to our collective memories.

But noting our attention directed in parallel at the flat screen, I found myself even more grateful for the afternoon spent gathered around a tattered old board game, the family an inward-facing circle, turned toward each other, turned toward tomorrow.

