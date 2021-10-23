Michael Perry: Illumination under the full moon

The full moon eased up a sulky orange.
Later when I walked out to close the chicken coop it was white and riding high.
An elongated cloud hung between it and the earth, illuminated and ghostly, a strand of carded wool.
Somewhere invisibly above, a flock of geese honked. It is my understanding they take the night air because it is cool and smooth, and not bumpy with daytime thermals. It seemed they were headed north, but I trust they’ll figure it out.
I stood beside the coop as I have done I suppose several thousand times since we moved to this farm, a ceremonial and practical appointment marking the end of day but maintained primarily to keep the fox from the henhouse, to say nothing of weasels, skunks, raccoons and fishers.
As is often the case on a night as still as this, I could hear the semis running the interstate two miles distant, the steady flow of commerce propelled by diesel through darkness, the running lights sliding along at ground level while geese beat the air above.
For a decade-or-so stretch back there in the early days, I spent swathes of time on the road with truckers, writing about their lives and trade, taking notes from the shotgun seat.
I can stand here beside our garden, which is stripped and set for the fallow season but for a few pumpkins and the hearty kales and chards, and visualize the glow of the dashboard, the easy rise and fall of the air-ride cab, the concrete super slab perpetually pouring into view beneath the headlight flow. I feel myself traveling even as I stand still.
I drop the pocket door of the coop and elicit not a cluck. The chickens are at roost and at rest, leaving the wild geese to do their thing. A chicken is bound to migrate between the feed pail and the nesting box, with peck-and-scratch side trips as the fencing allows, but beyond that they are homebodies, upshot being it is easier to find the eggs.
It’s back up the rise then, to the crest of the hill and the house, remembering to duck beneath the bare branches of the apple tree, as nothing harshes the ceremonial lunar scene like stick to the eye. A last look at the moon, then it’s inside to lock the door and climb the stairs, call it a day.
Tomorrow there will be bills and appointments, errands, and I imagine some missteps, backtracking and low-key futility.
I will probably try to open my office door without unlocking it even though it has to be unlocked every morning, and this will render me testy at the only person to blame, the same person who knows where the key is stashed and in fact was the last to stash it, but nonetheless requires the dumb surprise of the failed entry to remind him to actually use the key.
Again, this is likely to be only the first setback of the day.
For now, however, it is head to the pillow, mind to the sky, choose your drift-off adventure: take a trip to the moon, sit astride a sparse cloud, fly point with the midnight geese. And failing that, raise the window to allow the sound of the highway in, all those miles banked all those years ago unspooling in dreams, the moon slowly edging its way toward morning.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.