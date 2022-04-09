Michael Perry: I'll take crummy outdoor weather over stuffy inside work any day

The weather was crummy, but it was long past time to spend some time in a space bigger than my own head, so I set out down-valley for a half-jog through the woods.

It being the first week of April, “crummy” weather is in fact perfectly acceptable, passing as we are through a season where we’re just happy to see the dead grass.

Things have been thawing, although out there on the slope beneath the white pine canopy I discovered the ground itself has loosened to a depth of only about an inch, which led to some rather fancy moves on my part.

Imagine surfing a mud slick atop an ice rink tilted a neat 45 degrees, and you’ll get the idea. Just because the snow’s gone doesn’t mean I can’t still do a little downhill skiing. Freestyling, as it were.

I was mostly trying to put a few mild miles on, but of course once I got out there I discovered for the exponentially nth time how even the gray-brown palette of an overcast leafless forest clarifies your spirit. Especially after too much time spent staring at the world through a high-def flat screen.

Sometimes toning down to earth tones is just the ticket.

The deer trails are well-traveled, with here and there evidence that for all their four-legged grace they too slip and slide in the greasy spots.

I conjured the mental image of a doe gliding through the trees then suddenly going all splay, ducking her head and furtively sneaking a peek over her shoulder to see if anyone noticed.

Anthropomorphic projection on my part, yes, but I take my comedy where I can find it.

I kept one lazy eye out for shed antlers. My neighbor got me interested in this. I’m not obsessed with it, but it does add a scavenger hunt element to these little jaunts.

I came up empty although I did discover a deflated Mylar birthday balloon beneath a spruce.

When I was a youth we found one of these on our rural Wisconsin farm and it felt like finding a message in a seaborne bottle.

These days it’s a rare year that we don’t encounter at least one snagged in a boxelder or against a fence. Graduation season is especially productive. Again I imagine a deer, lips moving silently as it sounds out “CONGRATS!”

Unless you want to keep going ‘til you hit Illinois, when you go down-valley you gotta go up-valley to get back home, and when I cleared the ridge I was a tad winded.

Nonetheless I did my little exercise routine, some light sprints and lifts designed less to get me on the cover of Men’s Health than to get me to Social Security.

Then I returned to my little writing room above the garage. Crummy and overcast had turned to crummy and raining. The mud situation will not improve soon.

But it’s nice to hear water hitting the shingles in drops rather than watch it stack up in flakes. Cycling seasons are a perpetual refreshment.

I got back to work, a touch closer to inner peace thanks to outside air.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.