Michael Perry: If you're a tourist go ahead and act like one; everyone knows anyway

I compose this note on a return flight from Los Angeles where I didn’t pick up a lot of actionable advice other than if you hope to catch a ride out the back door of SoFi Stadium at 1:30 a.m. you would be better off not to.
Rather, go ahead and hike right out past Touchdown Drive to Pincay Drive, then hustle up to the little turnaround just off Carlton which is where the last of the orange cones and world-weary security guards make their final stand. You’ll know you’re headed in the right direction if you see other wee-hour stragglers wandering heads-down, tapping at their ride-hailing apps like perplexed zombies.
I learned this all on the fly and the flop. After inviting driver number one, I watched our blue dots zig-zag back and forth, nearing but never quite reaching each other.
Our correspondence — now immortalized in my iPhone — took on the desperate tone of two people trying to work out a long-distance relationship until finally the driver said it just wasn’t worth it anymore and ghosted me. It gave me flashbacks to my young dating career, only with postcards and long-distance phone calls.
The second driver was more understanding, especially after I made that jog out to Carlton. He drove like a charioteer, and delivered me shortly to my room.
This was my second trip to Los Angeles in four months. Both visits were for work that may or may not manifest. This time I was accompanied by my main business partner to whom I am also married.
Between official meetings we ate seafood in a restaurant overlooking the Pacific near Topanga Canyon, which sounds exotic to a cheesehead except on this day the sea was whipped by wind and rain and we could have been in Duluth when Lake Superior was feeling grumpy.
Earlier we sheltered from the rain in the Getty Villa Museum where a quick review of Greco-Roman funeraria reaffirmed that whatever ostentatious silliness we’re up to now we’ve been up to forever, and we would do well to take ourselves and our most insistent declarations less seriously, because one way or the other it’s all gonna wind up as dirt, dust or trinkets in a gift shop.
On our one sunny day we walked and gawked the Santa Monica and Venice Beach promenade. The glory and madness of the human cavalcade is elixir for a retiring loner such as I, shaking my little snow globe and forcing me to view the world through unfamiliar fractals.
I include the grimmer things we saw. But to stroll through it rather than scroll through it makes all the difference in the world.
I enjoy needling city folk, but I stopped making fun of them a long time ago, mostly because in the midst of the multifarious scene you are reminded how stiff and worriedly I can hunch myself against things I’ve never met. Or grappled with.
I hope I have also learned that sometimes when you are a tourist you should act like a tourist, so on the final sunny evening we borrowed camp chairs and hiked the asphalt until we reached the beach, settled in with a book apiece, and resolved to take in the Santa Monica sea breeze and sunset, only to have our resolve dwindle in the teeth of that breeze, which did not match the view, and so again we strolled, watching on the move as the sun passed from view.
As the molten bead shrank and snapped to nothing, a group of street performers broke into a loud cheer. We walked past them into dusk, two teensy fleeting links in the human chain.
