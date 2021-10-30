Michael Perry: If you're a tourist go ahead and act like one; everyone knows anyway

Between official meetings we ate seafood in a restaurant overlooking the Pacific near Topanga Canyon, which sounds exotic to a cheesehead except on this day the sea was whipped by wind and rain and we could have been in Duluth when Lake Superior was feeling grumpy.

Earlier we sheltered from the rain in the Getty Villa Museum where a quick review of Greco-Roman funeraria reaffirmed that whatever ostentatious silliness we’re up to now we’ve been up to forever, and we would do well to take ourselves and our most insistent declarations less seriously, because one way or the other it’s all gonna wind up as dirt, dust or trinkets in a gift shop.

On our one sunny day we walked and gawked the Santa Monica and Venice Beach promenade. The glory and madness of the human cavalcade is elixir for a retiring loner such as I, shaking my little snow globe and forcing me to view the world through unfamiliar fractals.

I include the grimmer things we saw. But to stroll through it rather than scroll through it makes all the difference in the world.

I enjoy needling city folk, but I stopped making fun of them a long time ago, mostly because in the midst of the multifarious scene you are reminded how stiff and worriedly I can hunch myself against things I’ve never met. Or grappled with.