Michael Perry: Hitting reset on the stubborn 'mule chip'

This week’s trick has to do with felling a tree in the direction you want. You don’t just hack it off and hope. And you don’t just cut a notch in it like the picture books. You cut a notch like a right triangle, with the “b” leg represented by an inward cut on the horizontal. Next you cut the hypotenuse inward and downward from above until the wooden wedge pops out. Then you cut straight in from the opposite side, on a level or a bit above the “b” leg. If you’ve done everything right, the tree will tip while still attached by a band of wood — a hinge, essentially — that keeps it from twisting or toppling sideways.

My notching technique is — as you might expect — average. I can aim a tree, but I won’t be driving tent stakes, as the pros like to put it. But it makes me a better feller in every sense, including safety.

Among the residual lessons I retain from my EMT days and my farming and logging friends is that you are most likely to get injured right about the time you’re getting ready to quit. You’re tired. You’re pushing to finish. It’s tempting to take a shortcut, to let the weight of the day or the tool take over, to reach for something rather than approach it from the proper angle. When I kneel to the next in an endless grove of boxelder and find myself tempted to just zip through, rather than set the notch, I know that’s an early sign that it’s time to refresh my focus. When it happens a second or third time, I know it’s time to throttle down and live to saw another day. To hit reset on the mule chip before it switches from asset to liability. To eat more than I’ve earned but sleep right on budget.

