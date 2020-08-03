Michael Perry: Grace in the ear of the beholder

You follow?

Doesn’t matter. Point is screen doors speak to us of other times and other porches and open air and roomy afternoons and music from a distance and the freedom of coming and going, and a form of sonic time travel in which every wood-slat slam is tied somehow to a memory just beyond our grasp. Which is why after half a summer of our screen door hovering helplessly between open and closed and letting the bugs in, I finally took the cordless screwdriver in hand this afternoon and fixed it. “Fixed it,” in scare quotes, because what I did is sink a cheap drywall screw into the door frame and hook the new spring over the Phillips head.

But man, it snaps smartly shut. I didn’t tell my wife. I figured I’d let her discover it like the gift it is. Let her wonder about the identity of the anonymous handyman until she sees that drywall screw, at which point it will become self-evident. She is familiar with my oeuvre.

She came home this afternoon and has been in and out of the door a couple of times. So far I have received neither notice nor acclaim. I am going to try real hard not to ask. She has been known to respond to my fishing by fixing me with a look normally reserved for needy kindergartners and asking if I would like a gold star. Just now it occurs to me that perhaps she was hoping for a hydraulic screen door that closes with a velvety tunk. This is the sort of critical mismatch premarital counseling often fails to address. I shall propose it as an agenda item for the next family meeting. Nuance and grace are in the ear of the beholder and sometimes you just have to create your own.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.