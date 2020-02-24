Michael Perry: Good tired after a day of sledding

We enjoyed one of those family get-togethers this weekend that had the driveway looking like a used car dealership. The house was a cacophony of games and chatter. Our two cats ran laps trying to escape the clutches of aggressively adoring children. The house was redolent of the gigantic ham heating in the oven, and the entire kitchen island was covered in dishes to pass. I made enough coffee to flood a lumberjack camp.
All this, and we were well shy of a full roster.
After lunch everyone bundled up and we hit the slopes, which is to say went sledding behind the woodshed. We’ve been on the farm a dozen years now, and usually manage one or two sledding parties a year. In the early days we stuck to the little slope over by the pole barn. Not much longer than a playground slide, it was perfect for many quick little trips. Now there are enough older kids they can help with the piloting and retrieval, so we run the bigger hill.
Conditions were perfect: a dusting of light stuff over a crust above a knee-deep base. The toboggan and plastic sleds skimmed swiftly, so well in fact that the adults had to ride along and bring things to a halt with their heels in order to keep the sleds from continuing on down-valley betwixt the spruce.
A couple of the older kids (including one about to finish his business degree but still awaiting certification in common sense) navigated through the powder all the way down the ravine and out of sight, leaving us to explain to the younger children begging us to follow, the difference between bravery and needless internal bleeding. In fact our reticence had less to do with the potential for injury than with the way our older thighs burned while tugging the empty sled up half the hill, never mind the whole hill.
After many joyous runs, everyone emerged rosy-cheeked and unharmed. We traipsed back to the house for games and cake but never got to the games, the kitchen conversation was that good. The kids amused themselves with singing, toys, and a movie, and resumed pursuing the cats. At one point my little niece emerged from a back bedroom with a cat hugged to her chest, its back feet dangling, its tail nearly to the carpet, and its face fixed in an expression of weary surrender.
“It jumped right into my arms,” said my niece.
Yah, that’s not entirely accurate, said the cat, with its eyes.
By dusk everyone was gone, and I went out to pick up the sleds. It’s always quietly arresting to stand in the stillness after a day like that, all the energy of youth and action dissipated to wherever these things dissipate to, another day spent, the families traveling home in their various directions, the kids asleep in their car seats, sledding along through life, though as of yet they are blessedly free of such maudlin reflections, remembering only that it was a good day, there was cake, there was fun in the snow, and this is what it is to be good, good tired.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.