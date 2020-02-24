Michael Perry: Good tired after a day of sledding

We enjoyed one of those family get-togethers this weekend that had the driveway looking like a used car dealership. The house was a cacophony of games and chatter. Our two cats ran laps trying to escape the clutches of aggressively adoring children. The house was redolent of the gigantic ham heating in the oven, and the entire kitchen island was covered in dishes to pass. I made enough coffee to flood a lumberjack camp.

All this, and we were well shy of a full roster.

After lunch everyone bundled up and we hit the slopes, which is to say went sledding behind the woodshed. We’ve been on the farm a dozen years now, and usually manage one or two sledding parties a year. In the early days we stuck to the little slope over by the pole barn. Not much longer than a playground slide, it was perfect for many quick little trips. Now there are enough older kids they can help with the piloting and retrieval, so we run the bigger hill.

Conditions were perfect: a dusting of light stuff over a crust above a knee-deep base. The toboggan and plastic sleds skimmed swiftly, so well in fact that the adults had to ride along and bring things to a halt with their heels in order to keep the sleds from continuing on down-valley betwixt the spruce.

