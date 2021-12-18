Michael Perry: Good ice fishing starts with cold weather, and ends with warm memories

Grandpa Perry was the outdoors grandpa. He fished as much as you’d hope any grandpa would, and often took us kids along. Knowing what I know now about putting yourself in a boat with kids slinging hooks, I admire both his love and bravery. That said, he spent some time on the beach in Iwo Jima during World War II, so his concept of danger was calibrated to a different standard than most.

It was with Grandpa Perry that I did most of my ice fishing. In the early days we made holes in the ice with a “spud,” which was basically a giant chisel with a loop of rope attached to one end. You put your arm through the loop in case the spud broke through the ice and you lost your grip on it. In those days the spud was taller than I, and I remember wondering if it might not just pull me under the ice along with it.

I mostly remember having numb feet and dreaming of the car heater, but over time Grandpa Perry built a portable shack. We’d set our tip-ups outside, then return to the shack to jig for crappies and sunfish.

Grandpa always brought candy bars, and he also knew how to use a can opener, so I also recall the hiss of his little gas stove bubbling a can of beans, or maybe Spaghetti-Os. These are the moments when the young ones discover that fishing is only tangentially about fish.