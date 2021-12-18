Michael Perry: Good ice fishing starts with cold weather, and ends with warm memories

Word is some of my acquaintances to the north are ice fishing. I wish them good luck and flotation.
My reservations about going out on the ice in our neck of the woods is tied to a specific recency bias, that being the sound of last weekend’s blizzard dripping off the eaves and tonight’s forecast, which includes thunderstorms and temperatures in the high 50s.
I trust my friends have done their safety checks. Here’s to them, and may they shortly be fileting and fryin’em up in a pan.
That last phrase descends from my Grandpa Peterson. “You just fry’em up in a pan,” he’d say, regarding the cooking of fish.
This from a man who couldn’t open a can of beans.
I am not making this up. Favored among our treasured family anecdotes is the one about the time Grandma left for a few days and returned to find Grandpa sullen and hungry, the can opener on the counter beside the bean can, the tin cylinder mangled but unbreached, its contents untouched.
This same Grandpa Peterson also reassured us that we could catch fish using nothing but a willow switch, a length of thread, and an unclasped safety pin. Given enough starving fish I suppose this is true, but deep down inside I think Grandpa read about this in a book once and never actually field-tested the recommendation. Neither did I, especially not after I got my first rod and reel from Grandpa Perry.
Grandpa Perry was the outdoors grandpa. He fished as much as you’d hope any grandpa would, and often took us kids along. Knowing what I know now about putting yourself in a boat with kids slinging hooks, I admire both his love and bravery. That said, he spent some time on the beach in Iwo Jima during World War II, so his concept of danger was calibrated to a different standard than most.
It was with Grandpa Perry that I did most of my ice fishing. In the early days we made holes in the ice with a “spud,” which was basically a giant chisel with a loop of rope attached to one end. You put your arm through the loop in case the spud broke through the ice and you lost your grip on it. In those days the spud was taller than I, and I remember wondering if it might not just pull me under the ice along with it.
I mostly remember having numb feet and dreaming of the car heater, but over time Grandpa Perry built a portable shack. We’d set our tip-ups outside, then return to the shack to jig for crappies and sunfish.
Grandpa always brought candy bars, and he also knew how to use a can opener, so I also recall the hiss of his little gas stove bubbling a can of beans, or maybe Spaghetti-Os. These are the moments when the young ones discover that fishing is only tangentially about fish.
That said, unlike Grandpa Peterson (he was a good grandpa too, his talents lay elsewhere), Grandpa Perry was a master at frying fish up in a pan, and they were usually sizzling in the kitchen by the time our toes were thawing out, so there was incentive to focus on the task at hand.
I haven’t been ice fishing in years, and there is the temptation to cinch a ribbon on this piece by refreshing my resolve to do so, but the calendar isn’t looking conducive.
The weather, on the other hand, is turning to an extended cold stretch. The ice is gonna thicken up fast.
So for all you set to set out, I wish you many a nibble and the fishiest of all hyphenated blessings: “Tip-up!”
