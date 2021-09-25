Michael Perry: Go, Pack, Go! The battle hymn of a united state of America

The wispy skitter underlying today’s breeze is a note passed beneath the screen door advising that the birch leaves have begun to slip their summer stems.
It is at once a poetic rustle and a prosaic reminder to fetch the storm door from the pole barn.
Less subtly, autumn was also announced Monday night by a chorus of 77,240 voices raised in praise of the Green Bay Packers.
I was happy to be among them.
This Lambeau visit came courtesy of my wife, who cultivates friends who think of her when they find themselves privy to a pair of passes. My wife in turn was kind enough to invite me.
It was our second-ever trip to the house Vince and Curly built. We treated it as a date night, lucky us.
My affection for Green Bay Packers football is the manifestation of many things.
Generally, it is drawn from my experiences playing the game gleefully as a young man. It is the pleasure of watching professionals play the game at a level of which I can only dream. It is the blend of intricate patterns and blunt force, of the glorious spiraling arc and the goofball bad bounce, of the brainy scheming and the brawny bulldozing.
Specifically to the beloved Pack, I revel in a symbol around which we cheeseheads can all still largely unite, even in these fractious times.
That is to say if you encounter someone sporting that squashed “G” you know the two of you share at least one point of allegiance. The madness of mobs is well-documented and best avoided, unless that mob is chanting “Go, Pack, Go!” in which case I joyfully join in.
On any given Monday I like to think I am a sensible fellow, but come Monday Night Football, I like to think my 77,239 roaring seatmates and I were essential in confounding the best-laid plans of the Detroit Lions offense. Decibels are defense.
All things considered, I am plumb happy to observe the Packers from my couch.
Football is perfectly designed for our high-def multi-cam times. But how breathtaking it was to be a present witness as Aaron Rodgers uncorked a fifty-yarder to Davante Adams or bulleted a touchdown into a double-coverage window the size of the box that ball came in, or to turn to a stranger and exult when the ball disappeared amongst the feet of the big men and emerged held aloft by one clad in green and gold.
Some art forms are not meant to be parsed, they are to be cheered with fist pumps.
It was late when we finally cleared the postgame traffic backup and hit highway speeds. It would be nearly 2 a.m. before we got home.
When I stopped to gas up in Wausau, everyone at the pumps was wearing Packers gear with the exception of a single sad soul in Honolulu blue.
On my way to get coffee I gave him a solid and friendly nod, as I am well past the age of starting parking lot fights based on laundry; plus, you see a Lions fan, you see someone living out a dedication that on some level can only be admired.
As for the rest of us, we were tired with miles to go and by dawn would be back to our dailies and differences, and who knows what autumn and the schedule will bring, but even as we shuffled to the checkout, the roar resonated: Go, Pack, Go.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.