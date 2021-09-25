Michael Perry: Go, Pack, Go! The battle hymn of a united state of America

That is to say if you encounter someone sporting that squashed “G” you know the two of you share at least one point of allegiance. The madness of mobs is well-documented and best avoided, unless that mob is chanting “Go, Pack, Go!” in which case I joyfully join in.

On any given Monday I like to think I am a sensible fellow, but come Monday Night Football, I like to think my 77,239 roaring seatmates and I were essential in confounding the best-laid plans of the Detroit Lions offense. Decibels are defense.

All things considered, I am plumb happy to observe the Packers from my couch.

Football is perfectly designed for our high-def multi-cam times. But how breathtaking it was to be a present witness as Aaron Rodgers uncorked a fifty-yarder to Davante Adams or bulleted a touchdown into a double-coverage window the size of the box that ball came in, or to turn to a stranger and exult when the ball disappeared amongst the feet of the big men and emerged held aloft by one clad in green and gold.

Some art forms are not meant to be parsed, they are to be cheered with fist pumps.

It was late when we finally cleared the postgame traffic backup and hit highway speeds. It would be nearly 2 a.m. before we got home.