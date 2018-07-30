The garlic is drying on the racks. This is bittersweet news, as the ceremony of the pulling of the garlic is one of the first moments of summer when you admit summer isn’t getting any younger. But it is sweet to know that the bulbs we stuffed into their dirt pillow last fall wintered well and come spring thaw performed their mitotic magic, transforming a single clove into the clusters we tugged from the earth today.
As with many of the more stable elements of my life, the garlic is a testament to my wife. It was she who first suggested we plant it, and she who made sure we actually followed through, and now we are entering our second decade of homegrown. In fact, during those years when circumstances have precluded us having a full garden, the garlic beds are the one part of the patch that has never lain fallow.
My younger daughter would like you to know that her father’s phrase “the ceremony of the pulling of the garlic” is as usual wishfully poetic and does not reflect her perception of the experience, especially at the beginning, when there was a brief period of negotiation regarding the terms of the day. Continuing under the category of wishfully poetic, she would like you to know that the term “negotiation” in this case is being willfully misused as she was allowed to state her terms but was then overruled not by vote but by dictate, as the adults in her home continue to insist they are in charge.
The elder daughter was off at work, and my wife off to an out-of-state family wedding, so it was just we two. Under open skies and the rhythm of the work her mood soon mellowed, and shortly the chore was being narrated via the voices of assorted characters made up as we went along. This narration continued even as we drove the truckload of pulled garlic down to the pole barn, where we distributed it across the drying racks. Here my daughter would again draw your attention to Dad’s propensity for poesy, as what we are talking about here is a bunch of misshapen wire panels from the old chicken yard laid flat over a wagon rack featuring one flat tire. This “temporary” garlic-drying solution has been in place now for more than five years.
There was an interesting moment a few seasons ago when a sheriff’s deputy, canvassing our buildings for a fugitive, discovered the drying racks. Boy, he homed right in on them. I was able to pretty quickly prove my case using the bulbs as exculpatory evidence, but the look in his eyes when first he espied the operation betrayed the fact that he was not thinking first and foremost about gastronomy.
Now we wait as the sun — with the steel pole barn serving as a giant kiln — draws the moisture from the stems and blades while concentrating the cloves. We will hardly have begun consuming them by the time we steal a small boxful, break them apart, and stick them in the same earth, yet another gesture of hope for things basic, and things poetic.