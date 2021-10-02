Michael Perry: From the couch, a 66-yard field goal looks a lot easier than it is

One tries to avoid writing about the same thing two weeks in a row, especially something so fleeting as a National Football League game, but when Mason Crosby kicked the Packers to last-second victory last Sunday night, I leapt around the living room like a thunderous third-grader and so to prolong those echoes of joy I am allowing myself to revisit the topic in general.

I have come to enjoy the NFL mostly in terms of following characters in a soap opera, the only reliable reality being the 60 minutes of live play, where there is no faking anything other than the occasional punt, and meritocracy triumphs except when the oblong ball goes trickster or referees overdo the legalese.

There is a temptation to denigrate certain athletes as spoiled, pampered and overpaid, but rarely does that standard of scrutiny extend to the skybox. What is a free agent but a free marketeer?

Furthermore, on a day when Mason Crosby and several other kickers delivered booming (and in one case, record-breaking) last-chance victories, my appreciation for their professionalism was bolstered by the fact that I too used to kick field goals.

My personal record was a 42-yarder. That’s only 24 yards short of the fresh record set last Sunday when the Ravens shell-shocked the Lions at the end of regulation.