Michael Perry: From the couch, a 66-yard field goal looks a lot easier than it is

One tries to avoid writing about the same thing two weeks in a row, especially something so fleeting as a National Football League game, but when Mason Crosby kicked the Packers to last-second victory last Sunday night, I leapt around the living room like a thunderous third-grader and so to prolong those echoes of joy I am allowing myself to revisit the topic in general.
I have come to enjoy the NFL mostly in terms of following characters in a soap opera, the only reliable reality being the 60 minutes of live play, where there is no faking anything other than the occasional punt, and meritocracy triumphs except when the oblong ball goes trickster or referees overdo the legalese.
There is a temptation to denigrate certain athletes as spoiled, pampered and overpaid, but rarely does that standard of scrutiny extend to the skybox. What is a free agent but a free marketeer?
Furthermore, on a day when Mason Crosby and several other kickers delivered booming (and in one case, record-breaking) last-chance victories, my appreciation for their professionalism was bolstered by the fact that I too used to kick field goals.
My personal record was a 42-yarder. That’s only 24 yards short of the fresh record set last Sunday when the Ravens shell-shocked the Lions at the end of regulation.
I should note I kicked mine with the wind and without pads or opposition, it departed the tee at an angle that would have sent it smack into the center’s hinder, and when it did go through the uprights it was wobbling like a molting vertigo-stricken duck, and you couldn’t have snuck a Skoal can between the crossbar and the pigskin.
I disabused myself of the last lingering illusions that I was good enough to be a pampered pro years ago during a stretch when my work took me to several NFL training camps and on the sidelines for a real game. When Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome “The Bus” Bettis ran out of bounds beside me I felt a palpable wave of displaced air and a series of non-figurative geologic tremors.
While standing in the tunnel during pregame introductions, I turned to my right only to have my view blocked by a hairy tree trunk which, as I tipped my head back and traced it to its source, turned out to be the left bicep of Bruce — uncle to Clay — Matthews.
Perhaps most startling was the day I ate lunch with a group of offensive linemen. I like to think of myself as a real meat-and-potatoes guy, but once you’ve watched a pulling guard devour a pile of meat the size of a badger, you lose your appetite for cutback blocks.
And then there were the little things: Down on the sidelines of a game between the Steelers and the Titans (perhaps then still the Oilers), every time his offense got within a certain yardage of the end zone, I watched as placekicker Al Del Greco walked off to a corner of the field and practiced his leg swing. In the fourth quarter I eased over to where he was shadow-kicking and noted a bare spot the size of a nickel worn into the grass, which spoke to the microscopic consistency of his craft.
Lastly, one day at practice I stood on the 50-yard line as quarterback Elvis Grbac stood on the goal line and zinged footballs over my head. They passed through the air with an audible buzz.
Sometimes I still lurch from the couch and declare “I coulda caught/kicked/hit that!” Then I settle back to the cheese dip, knowing no I couldn’t’a and instead I can say what we said last week and — win or lose — will say again next week: Go, Pack, Go.
