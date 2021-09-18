Michael Perry: Foraging for mushrooms yields prize winners and silent assassins

Last week my friend Frank and I went mushroom hunting in our woods.

Conditions converged to provide a profusion of fungi, and it seemed we stopped every few feet to review a fresh specimen. Orange, white, gray, golden, spotted, stippled, plain, smooth, rough, flaky, stemmed and shelved, growing out of the trees or growing out of the duff, they were popping out all over.

I don’t know diddly about mushroom hunting. I can identify the very obvious morel, and just this year have solidified my ability to distinguish between chicken-of-the-woods and hen-of-the-woods, but that level of proficiency is akin to identifying a beach ball in a tub full of golf balls. If I authored a mushroom hunter’s guidebook it would be three pages long and scrawled in fat crayon.

Frank, on the other hand, can identify numerous mushrooms, although more than once when I led him to a cluster he said, “I think that one is edible,” or “I don’t think you can eat that one,” which means I don’t think he’s quite ready for his own YouTube channel.

That said, I kept a close eye on him and every time he invoked think, he left the mushroom be. The best antidote to eating a poisonous mushroom is to not eat the poisonous mushroom.