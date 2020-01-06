Michael Perry: Football strategy relies on thesaurus

The Packers arrived late against the Lions last weekend but managed to win and earn a playoff bye, so this Sunday they get to watch football as we do. I like the idea of multi-million dollar athletes slouched on a couch covered in nacho dust and picante stains yelling at kickers same as the rest of us furniture specialists. “My gramma coulda made that!” we screech, then doink it wide right off the trash can with our beer can. From half a yard out. And no 300-pounder lunging at us. Unless it’s an uncle going for the final curd.

I loved football when I played it 40 years ago. Now I simply enjoy watching it. I’ve come to kinda understand the game, whereas when I played it was without insight, using my muscles and wit but rarely my brain. I say wit because as an undersized offensive lineman I learned early that your average noseguard (as we called the central defensive lineman back in the day) came packing 50 extra pounds of beef but was often short on patience and repartee and could therefore be led down the path of iniquity with a few artful barbs, especially if the gibes arrived dipped in arcane multisyllabic esoterica.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}