Michael Perry: Firewood warms you thrice, when you chop it, burn it and assign chores

Most winter days we can get by on a single sled full, but on colder, windier days I order up that second load.

Both daughters learned early not to slump and complain lest I launch into remonstrations and recollections from a firewood-driven childhood, including Saturdays spent out back chonking chunks of slabwood into a hay wagon fitted with side racks.

We only had to get one load, but as opposed to the ice-fishing sled routine, this was a chore completed in hours, not minutes. Then the slabwood had to be thrown down a slide into the basement. Then stacked. And stacked. And stacked. And then carried back upstairs by the armload, day after day.

Oh, you can probably hear me, and you can probably see the child heading back into the snowy night with the sled, knowing it is easier to drag wood than listen to all that.

But then comes last night in the living room, me cutting up venison on a card table (‘tis the season), my wife running a family meeting, and our teenaged daughter sitting before the fire she helped build, conversing with us in the way teens do — alternately silly, serious and sparring — but conversing nonetheless. There was a warmth to the moment beyond the red coals behind the glass, and later both my wife and I would note it.