Michael Perry: Firewood warms you thrice, when you chop it, burn it and assign chores

Christmas came early for our teenage daughter this week.
The local farm store had a sale on ice-fishing sleds. I bought one, and in the very act of presenting it to her, committed an act of magic in which it transmogrified from an ice-fishing sled into a wood-hauling sled.
Vainly I searched for the wonder in her eyes.
Our previous wood-hauling sled lasted over a decade before disintegrating. In fact, we towed our current wood-hauling daughter in it as a swaddled bundle on Christmas tree hunts long before she ever dragged it across the yard filled with split oak. I suspect she longs for those tinier times, especially tonight as she leans into the wind and falling temperatures on her second trip to the shed for an extra load as buffer against the cold snap.
I have long sung the praises of firewood as a character-molding medium. In fact, both daughters will identify this as one of my more well-worn choruses. I have of course shared with them the old Thoreauvian saw about firewood warming you twice — once when you split it and once when you burn it — although by now they know it warms us multiple times (when we cut it, when we split it, when we stack it, when we fetch it, when we burn it, when we argue about whose turn it is to fetch more).
Most winter days we can get by on a single sled full, but on colder, windier days I order up that second load.
Both daughters learned early not to slump and complain lest I launch into remonstrations and recollections from a firewood-driven childhood, including Saturdays spent out back chonking chunks of slabwood into a hay wagon fitted with side racks.
We only had to get one load, but as opposed to the ice-fishing sled routine, this was a chore completed in hours, not minutes. Then the slabwood had to be thrown down a slide into the basement. Then stacked. And stacked. And stacked. And then carried back upstairs by the armload, day after day.
Oh, you can probably hear me, and you can probably see the child heading back into the snowy night with the sled, knowing it is easier to drag wood than listen to all that.
But then comes last night in the living room, me cutting up venison on a card table (‘tis the season), my wife running a family meeting, and our teenaged daughter sitting before the fire she helped build, conversing with us in the way teens do — alternately silly, serious and sparring — but conversing nonetheless. There was a warmth to the moment beyond the red coals behind the glass, and later both my wife and I would note it.
I stayed up well past midnight with the deer legs and was still asleep at dawn when I was knocked awake by a series of tumbling thuds, which I quickly identified as the sound of my daughter dumping a load of firewood beside the stove before leaving for school.
It seemed the perfect teenaged way of letting dad know you did your chores.
