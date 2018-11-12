There is a wedding in the offing. Someone dear to the family, and I have a small role in the proceedings. Thus there has been launched a project to dress me in a manner a few notches above my usual look, best described as absent-minded roadie wandered out to chop wood in a free T-shirt. The project is being overseen by my in-house fashion consultants, otherwise known as my wife and daughters.
I have a suit. One suit. And although I worked real hard to put myself in a position where I need never wear that suit, I do defer to respect and honor when it comes to weddings and funerals. Trouble is, I bought that one suit to get myself married in, and in the years since passed, it no longer conveys my unique sense of style in the manner I prefer, which is to say boy the pants really pinch at the waist there, and the suit coat buttons are located a little too far from the buttonholes, and if at any point during the ceremony I have to kneel, it will be a tensile-testing moment for that rearmost seam.
So there have been a series of shopping expeditions —both online and off — and corresponding “fashion shows” in which Dad does laps from the bathroom to the living room, where a panel of three judges reclines upon the couch to make noises and gestures of approval or disapproval and sometimes just snort. I am built on the order of a lumpy stump, so the perfect fit is elusive. It’s an architectural problem, really. Plus, I’m cheap, so we’re pretty much working off the rack, and the discount rack at that.
As of now we have it narrowed down to two pair of pants, two pair of dress shoes, and maybe that one shirt. There has been one fruitless trip to the suit jacket section, general confusion over ties, and a truckload of returns. I have also been told my gray tube socks won’t make the cut, not even the ones without holes. So there will be hosiery sessions.
I will let you in on a little not-so-secret. I <&underline>really</&underline> don’t like wearing suits. And I’d rather clean the chicken coop all day on a hot day wearing nothing but jorts and sandals than go suit shopping for one single hour. But the “fashion show” part? Where Dad inevitably slips from sullen or stern to silly? Maybe even does some catalog poses, or a twirl? Where the jury spends as much time giggling as reviewing? And how in the end they render me presentable and we take a nice family picture at the wedding reception? In those moments I know full well I may be a willful schlump, but I am a blessed schlump.
Those fashion show giggles and clowning add up and establish reserves to be drawn on in tougher times. In times when you need the threads of something more than the threads they’re dressing me up in to take my turns up and down the roughneck catwalk, where in the heart of our home you have to be careful not to cut too close to the woodstove, or, coincidentally enough, step on the cat.