Michael Perry: Finding humor in the niches

This week I made two jokes that won’t play in every room. One (and to be clear the incident in question exceeded the statute of limitations many years and miles ago) referenced my two brothers moving a log cabin over three miles of public road at 3 a.m. via two hay wagons towed in parallel tandem by a tractor up front and braked by a pickup truck chained to the back. The brother on the tractor couldn’t see the brother in the pickup, so when he wanted the brother in the truck to hit the brakes, he called him on his volunteer firefighter radio. When telling the story, I always mention they took a test run around the hayfield first “because they’re very safety-minded.”
That line always gets a nice chuckle, and usually I leave it there, but last week I was speaking to a group familiar with big equipment, so after a beat, I added, “… and they both have CDLs.”
It got an even bigger laugh.
There are several reasons for this, some having to do with timing and the flowing nature of laughter, but mainly it was because most of that audience knew “CDL” stands for Commercial Driver’s License, which — if you are caught hogging the road in the conglomeration described above — the authorities will yank faster than a wig on a Jerry Springer rerun, and someone else gets to drive your log truck.
Or your grain truck; the room also slanted heavily toward agriculture, so during my presentation I reminded everyone that when you’re driving a manure spreader, you should never switch the beaters on until you’re headed into the wind. That one you can kinda figure out on your own even if the closest you’ve ever come to manure-handling technology is a pink plastic kitty litter scoop, but in a room full of farm folk it gets an especially knowing guffaw.
That manure spreader line is over 20 years old. Its shelf life may be about up. In the time since I wrote it, the number of people who know what a manure spreader is, let alone what will happen if you switch the beaters on when you’re running with the wind (put politely, you will incur aromatic precipitation), has dwindled significantly. I don’t know what that says about my audience or the state of my speaking career, but here we are.
Lest I be accused of false humility, let me be absolutely clear that I am prepared to accept any fast-lane break leading to an insufferable amount of loot. But in the meantime, I’m happy packing up the van, hustling my wares, and dropping asides understood only by with what culture writers might refer to as “niche” audiences; librarians one week (an etymological aside worked with them), EMTs and nurses the next (you should hear the one about the emesis bag), a writers conference after that (“STET!” is its own punchline), on and on, niche after niche, including, once, a convention of bovine artificial inseminators (those aren’t going in the paper — see me after class).
Just checking, I see some Lutherans coming up on the calendar. Probably slip in the one about the time my brother attended a church basement funeral lunch and found himself sitting beside two elderly ladies raving about how good the food was when one of them said, “So who died?”
