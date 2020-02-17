Michael Perry: Finding humor in the niches

This week I made two jokes that won’t play in every room. One (and to be clear the incident in question exceeded the statute of limitations many years and miles ago) referenced my two brothers moving a log cabin over three miles of public road at 3 a.m. via two hay wagons towed in parallel tandem by a tractor up front and braked by a pickup truck chained to the back. The brother on the tractor couldn’t see the brother in the pickup, so when he wanted the brother in the truck to hit the brakes, he called him on his volunteer firefighter radio. When telling the story, I always mention they took a test run around the hayfield first “because they’re very safety-minded.”

That line always gets a nice chuckle, and usually I leave it there, but last week I was speaking to a group familiar with big equipment, so after a beat, I added, “… and they both have CDLs.”

It got an even bigger laugh.

There are several reasons for this, some having to do with timing and the flowing nature of laughter, but mainly it was because most of that audience knew “CDL” stands for Commercial Driver’s License, which — if you are caught hogging the road in the conglomeration described above — the authorities will yank faster than a wig on a Jerry Springer rerun, and someone else gets to drive your log truck.