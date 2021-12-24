Michael Perry: Finding fulfillment in a failing farmhouse

Our old farmhouse continues to age out.

Just this week I noticed a fresh gap between the porch and the main foundation. Either we had a small earthquake or it’s just more entropy. I assume and prefer the latter.

The gradual decline into disorder is a form of reverse poetics, in which the carefully structured stanzas slowly slide into free verse and slant rhyme.

This artful take does not go over well at the family meeting, especially if that meeting takes place in a basement that was dug by hand prior to rural electrification and, despite twin dehumidifiers set above the wet floor on pallets, hasn’t really been brought up to speed over the interim.

In this year alone there have been issues with the plumbing, and the well wiring, and shingles, and a mysterious odor that kinda smelled like cats but not quite and it’s the “but not quite” that puts a pinch in your rictus.

Then there are the ongoing issues of mice, and ice dams, and the leak in the laundry room, and the bathroom door that traps unsuspecting guests, and let’s just table the rest of the list on the table that sits at a slight slant because so does the floor.