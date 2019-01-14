The fox was in stalking mode — head down and extended, tail the same but pointed straight opposite — and pacing toward the chickens clustered beneath the coop. Without hesitation I leapt from my desk.
I wasn’t sure I’d get there in time. My office is located above the garage a good hundred yards from the pending crime scene. Furthermore, the office door is to the rear of the garage. I thundered across the room, slammed the door open and blasted through, then hung a tight downhill left. Picking up speed as I crossed the driveway, I realized I didn’t really have a plan other than to wave my arms and holler. I was also rediscovering that I’ve never really been very good at sprinting, especially while wearing slippers, one of which is cobbled with duct tape. I don’t so much stride as thud. We’d had a warm stretch so all the snow was gone, but the ground had refrozen and it was rough going in those slippers, compounded by some awkward toe-dancing betwixt the mole tunnels hard as galvanized pipe.
All this time I had been out of visual contact with the chicken coop. I would have to run clear ‘round the house and out under the apple tree before I could see it. Envisioning the fox sprinting for cover with one of our layers flapping in its jaws, I reached down to grab another gear and nearly blew a slipper and a hammie, ultimately a wasted effort in that there was no other gear.
To say I run like a farmer is to insult a lot of farmers, but the prototype I picture is based on the agriculturists of my youth, who could work all day but were built for neither speed nor aesthetics and ate quite a bit of bologna. And in fact by the time I rounded the house and set my sights on clearing that apple tree my form was that of a man jogging while carrying two pails of milk shortly after eating a lard sandwich.
But the chickens! I must save the chickens! This is what the brave farmer does! And thus I came bigfooting it out into the open ready to do battle, to pursue, to brave tooth and claw in defense of feather and beak. With heaving chest and assassin’s eyes I scanned for the beast, and…and…
Nothing but a cat. An orange cat. Fur the shade of a fox.
Our cat. Just last night I was scratching the back of this cat as it lay on the couch upon which I had foresworn it would never set paws.
In my defense, I had been staring at a rough draft on a computer screen for a couple hours before eyeballing the faux fox. Also, just last week I told my wife it was getting time for me to visit the ophthalmologist. This seals that deal. I returned to the office and my work, although not before stopping in the house to share the story with my wife, for if I cannot take her breath away by majesty I can give her giggle fits via my myopia.