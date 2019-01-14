Try 1 month for 99¢

The fox was in stalking mode — head down and extended, tail the same but pointed straight opposite — and pacing toward the chickens clustered beneath the coop. Without hesitation I leapt from my desk.

I wasn’t sure I’d get there in time. My office is located above the garage a good hundred yards from the pending crime scene. Furthermore, the office door is to the rear of the garage. I thundered across the room, slammed the door open and blasted through, then hung a tight downhill left. Picking up speed as I crossed the driveway, I realized I didn’t really have a plan other than to wave my arms and holler. I was also rediscovering that I’ve never really been very good at sprinting, especially while wearing slippers, one of which is cobbled with duct tape. I don’t so much stride as thud. We’d had a warm stretch so all the snow was gone, but the ground had refrozen and it was rough going in those slippers, compounded by some awkward toe-dancing betwixt the mole tunnels hard as galvanized pipe.

All this time I had been out of visual contact with the chicken coop. I would have to run clear ‘round the house and out under the apple tree before I could see it. Envisioning the fox sprinting for cover with one of our layers flapping in its jaws, I reached down to grab another gear and nearly blew a slipper and a hammie, ultimately a wasted effort in that there was no other gear.

To say I run like a farmer is to insult a lot of farmers, but the prototype I picture is based on the agriculturists of my youth, who could work all day but were built for neither speed nor aesthetics and ate quite a bit of bologna. And in fact by the time I rounded the house and set my sights on clearing that apple tree my form was that of a man jogging while carrying two pails of milk shortly after eating a lard sandwich.

But the chickens! I must save the chickens! This is what the brave farmer does! And thus I came bigfooting it out into the open ready to do battle, to pursue, to brave tooth and claw in defense of feather and beak. With heaving chest and assassin’s eyes I scanned for the beast, and…and…

Nothing but a cat. An orange cat. Fur the shade of a fox.

Our cat. Just last night I was scratching the back of this cat as it lay on the couch upon which I had foresworn it would never set paws.

In my defense, I had been staring at a rough draft on a computer screen for a couple hours before eyeballing the faux fox. Also, just last week I told my wife it was getting time for me to visit the ophthalmologist. This seals that deal. I returned to the office and my work, although not before stopping in the house to share the story with my wife, for if I cannot take her breath away by majesty I can give her giggle fits via my myopia.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.

