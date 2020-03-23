Michael Perry: 'Farm kid' odor lingers

As I write this we continue to hunker, a natural and preferred state for me in lighter times, but suddenly a duty. That is all I will say for now, as any reference to current events will be outdated even as I type it. Instead, with respect and deference to whatever the state of things might have become, I’ll settle into sharing something smelly.

While driving the four-lane just past sunset a few weeks back I happened to look out the side window just in time to spy a square of light at the base of a black hulk of barn. The open door was a memory portal, the long yellowy row of light bulbs above a walkway splitting two rows of cows standing tail-to-tail, just as they did in my father’s barn. It is an uncommon sight these days, and gone far more uncommon after a deathly tough run of years for small farmers who still stanchion milk cows on either side of a white-limed walkway. I could almost hear the rhythmic ch’t-sshhh, ch’t-sshh of the milkers hissing in rhythm, feel the warmth of the cows compressed beneath the hay stacked in the mow above.

And yet what came rushing back above all was the scent of the place.