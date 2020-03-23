Michael Perry: 'Farm kid' odor lingers

As I write this we continue to hunker, a natural and preferred state for me in lighter times, but suddenly a duty. That is all I will say for now, as any reference to current events will be outdated even as I type it. Instead, with respect and deference to whatever the state of things might have become, I’ll settle into sharing something smelly.
While driving the four-lane just past sunset a few weeks back I happened to look out the side window just in time to spy a square of light at the base of a black hulk of barn. The open door was a memory portal, the long yellowy row of light bulbs above a walkway splitting two rows of cows standing tail-to-tail, just as they did in my father’s barn. It is an uncommon sight these days, and gone far more uncommon after a deathly tough run of years for small farmers who still stanchion milk cows on either side of a white-limed walkway. I could almost hear the rhythmic ch’t-sshhh, ch’t-sshh of the milkers hissing in rhythm, feel the warmth of the cows compressed beneath the hay stacked in the mow above.
And yet what came rushing back above all was the scent of the place.
If you didn’t grow up on a small dairy farm, the idea of cow manure as a sweetly evocative aroma may be tough to comprehend. In fact it is a tenacious scent. I once wrote an essay titled “Manure is Elemental” in which I described myself as “one of those well-scrubbed small-town boys who sat beside you at the basketball game, and upon removing a coat donned in a porch hung with chore clothes, released a layer of trapped air that rose warmly to your nose, and you thought, farm kid.” As I said at the time, the sweet note of dung did linger.
Whether squishing it through our toes as we stepped from pat to pat in summer pasture or troweling it into the gutter on a winter’s evening when we were just happy to be working inside, cow manure was simply part of our environment. I like to say I grew up on the wooden end of a pitchfork, and there is truth to it. From calf to cow, their back-end production was nonstop. We were forever cleaning pens or running a spreader or scraping it off our boots on the hunk of steel I-beam Mom kept on the porch steps for the purpose.
No surprise then, that the distant glowing barn door tripped my olfactory recall above all. You town kids might wrinkle your noses; we barn boot bumpkins close our eyes, widen our nostrils, and enjoy. “Smells like money,” the old timers used to say, and while supporting that statement over the long term with a short barn has proven elusive, I’m grateful for however it is our memories and senses are interwoven so that even at 70 mph with the windows up, I knew just how it smelled inside that barn. Fifteen miles later everything went to strip malls and parking lots. I countered by imagining the farm kid aroma wafting in my wake, following me right into town and past the city limits sign.
