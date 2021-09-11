Michael Perry: Everyone wins the grand prize at the potato poundage guessing game

We dug potatoes all afternoon, then at suppertime stood on the deck surveying the spread of boxes and buckets in the yard and took turns guessing their net weight.
The early estimates ranged from an obviously low 50 pounds to the mid-200s. I had run one of the potato forks for hours so I had an up-close sense of the volume. I also like to think I have a certain intuition for these things.
“Three hundred and fifty pounds,” I said, when it was my turn. Then I squinted at the boxes again. “No, wait, three-seventy-five.”
My brother-in-law took last guess. He is an engineer who works in medical research and development. In short, he is a bit of a brain, the only evident weakness between his ears being an inexplicable loyalty to the Minnesota Vikings, an aberration eased by his pleasant demeanor, a willingness to pitch in and dig potatoes, and the Packers usually winning.
He scanned the accumulated containers. Then he mused aloud about the dimensions of each box, the volume of a five-gallon bucket, and the relative water weight of a potato.
I rolled my eyes and made some wisecrack about Avogadro’s number. He responded by reciting it deep into its decimals, then went back to sizing up spuds.
Finally he spoke: “Five hundred pounds.”
It had been a fine day. Sun, but not blazing sun. Breezy, so no bugs.
My father-in-law and I ran the potato forks, my brother-in-law and my elder daughter collected the potatoes.
The rest of the friends and family harvested tomatoes, tomatillos, basil, beans, onions, zucchini, kale, chard, parsley, eggplant and whatever else was ready.
At one point our two daughters plucked the last of the plums from the tree we planted when the younger was born. Time is a merciless rocket sled.
My wife was the primary driver of this year’s garden, but it was planted and tended throughout the summer with the steady help of friends and family.
No one keeps a spreadsheet, but helpers are welcome to take what they wish. And on days like the potato harvest, the benefits extend beyond the gathering of food to the gathering itself.
Nieces and nephews splashing in the wading pool, rest breaks beneath the shade of the maple, happily fierce games of cornhole, some Frisbee, stories thrice-told, and then, at the end, a big meal on the deck, the fresh produce supplemented by grilled burgers and sausage, cold drinks, and a solid sense of accomplishment.
And, of course, the potato poundage guessing game. My wife had pre-weighed the goods while we were cleaning up, so after my brother-in-law submitted his overwrought estimate we all turned to her.
“Five hundred and twenty pounds,” she said.
You know how every once in a while the Vikings do beat the Packers? And then you have to face your purple-proud friend? The one you’ve been teasing all week? I took my medicine with a smile. The scoreboard says what the scoreboard says.
Summer is winding down. Should you attend some fall festival and find yourself at one of those booths where you guess how many jelly beans are in the jar, and this tall bespectacled fellow in a Vikings hoodie eases up beside you, maybe sit that round out.
Rather go have a nice baked potato. There’s lots.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.