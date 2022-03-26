Michael Perry: Embrace your extended family and also the silence their departure brings

I am in a large and empty house rendered emptier by the temporary absence of a couple vanloads of nieces, nephews and adult in-laws, all herded up and headed off for a hike while I sit here nursing a head cold with a mug of hot honey and lemon water and a light poultice of self-pity.

The house is a rental in a state with cliffs and canyons. My mother-in-law arranged it for a family reunion and I can’t recall a time when I’ve been so acutely aware of random privileges delivered by the geography of birth, marriage and other chance factors. Here I am, and I’m not sure why, but here I am, and grateful I am.

By chance mine has been a life deeply rooted in place three-quarters of the time and a ramble the rest. I am used to settling into unfamiliar spaces quickly. Most anyone who travels for a living is. Especially if your stays tend to last under 24 hours. One learns to step through the door, read the room and feel at home.

It’s a handy skill. I have practiced it all across the country.

On couches, in guest rooms, in green rooms and dressing rooms, in hotels and motels, on tour buses and band vans. In the main, I have also practiced it free of any undue duress. So I’m not here to cut any road warrior pose.

Rather, in this moment, I am exploring the idea of exploring the sound of an unfamiliar space. What you might call an aural reconnoiter.

In this case, in this house, with everyone freshly absent, first I hear the silence — which of course is not silence. There is the light wash of intermittent traffic on a residential street as it floats over the backyard fence.

There is the sound of an unfamiliar refrigerator. A dog’s distant bark. A humming basement bathroom fan left running by someone late for the last van. The cottony blow of the central heat coming on, and the ceiling panels squeaking a little as the house flexes. And, in the emptiness, everything with its own light echo.

Right up until everyone took off, the house was all a clatter of morning dishes and feet thudding up and down stairs and the swirl and splatter of pancake batter being mixed and poured and parents giving direction and children responding one way or another — in short, a house noisy with life.

I am one for quiet spaces but I have found it in me to revel in the joy of this crew I’ve been married into for nearly 20 years now. Sometime in the next hour or so they will return.

This cold has my head feeling as if it is packed with Styrofoam and I am hacking like I’m dragging down two unfiltered packs a day, so this quiet time alone is just the ticket, but I do not dread the happy disruption to come, the happy jabber, the day’s tales retold, the quiet of an unfamiliar house swelling with the sounds of family, and therefore home.

