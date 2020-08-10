Michael Perry: Earning extra credit this year

I read a quote today that said, “Science self-corrects.” This is both an implication of error as inherent to the process and progress through the process. Whether we convene classes on the family couch or in the public classroom, we are going to take wrong turns, we are going to have to reverse course, we are going to have to regroup and reassess. The idea that we can just declare ourselves geniuses without checking the math has passed its expiration date, and we are paying the price.

A while back after making offhand public mention of our homeschooling experience I received correspondence from a professional educator upset that I would reject public schools; conversely, another individual warmly congratulated me for rescuing my children from the grip of “lefty thugs.” I know I’m not the only one weary of public dialogue as a version of poisonous ping-pong, with both parties going for the smash. I am not cut out for it and in fact would prefer sitting in a quiet room smacking myself in the head with the paddle (I trust some of you will second the motion and maybe even provide the paddle).

We are not all in this together; by now that has become obvious. But a lot of us are in this together. And for those of you doing the best you can in the circumstances you’re stuck with, whether you are teaching in a socially distanced classroom or over the internet or at the kitchen table, know that today’s children will remember their teacher not so much for the lesson but for the commitment. They sense who has their best interest at heart. They’ll grade us later. And many of you, despite all challenges and despite all doubt, are earning extra credit. Thank you.

