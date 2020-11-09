Michael Perry: Don't overlook the heavy lifting

Typing up this weekly dispatch is not a difficult job and I am daily grateful for it, but the chronological logistics do present certain boutique challenges.
For instance, the deadline for this piece predates the election results, meaning I either make a daring prediction (I am neither willing nor qualified) or compose some innocuous pablum designed to play either way.
For those of you wishing to exercise your critical chops, I offer the phrase “innocuous pablum” as a fat softball floated directly across home plate. Have at’er.
No matter what happens at the ballot box (and I respectfully include any serious developments or unforeseen side effects), it seems safe to say garlic and human goofiness will survive, so those are the threads I shall pursue.
Regarding goofiness, it’s tough to know where to begin, but my recent commitment to makeshift deadlifting seems a fine place to start.
While I am in fact and by definition engaging in deadlifting every time I hoist my hinder off the couch while the commercials roll during a Packers game, that probably doesn’t count.
I refer instead to the weight training exercise currently back in vogue with a wide range of folks, including the mathematical statistician and essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who leverages the concept of risk management and complexity theory to cast deadlifting as a route to robustness and antifragility. Taleb has written and even Tweeted of this at length and I really don’t understand how it all ties into his overall theories, but it did make sense that perhaps at my age it would be good to continue lifting heavy things as long as I can, and thus extend my capacity for same.
Apart from a couple of dusty barbells that emit guilt rays from a corner of my office, I haven’t done any serious weightlifting since college, when I went through a phase of subscribing to bodybuilding magazines with names like Flex and went to the gym mainly to admire the mirror.
These days I don’t possess a proper deadlift setup. In fact I don’t have a weightlifting set at all, at least not the kind with a knurled bar and fat donut-holed plates. I did a quick online search but it turns out — and I am not kidding — the pandemic has resulted in a shortage of weightlifting equipment.
And so it is you will find me three times a week, down in the pole barn wearing fleece-lined leather work gloves and deadlifting a steel fence post threaded through two concrete blocks. It’s a crude setup and not the sort of thing to land you on the cover of Flex. Still, after just a few weeks, my back feels sturdier, I’ve increased both my reps and sets, and I’m set to add a couple of more bricks.
On what might seem an unrelated note, the garlic is bedded, mulched, and sitting there waiting for spring. This always gives me a measure of peace as we go into winter. Garlic is patient, and survives being left out in the cold. Meanwhile, we do our heavy lifting, preparing for more heavy lifting.
An original "Roughneck Grace" column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal.
