Michael Perry: Don't overlook the heavy lifting

Typing up this weekly dispatch is not a difficult job and I am daily grateful for it, but the chronological logistics do present certain boutique challenges.

For instance, the deadline for this piece predates the election results, meaning I either make a daring prediction (I am neither willing nor qualified) or compose some innocuous pablum designed to play either way.

For those of you wishing to exercise your critical chops, I offer the phrase “innocuous pablum” as a fat softball floated directly across home plate. Have at’er.

No matter what happens at the ballot box (and I respectfully include any serious developments or unforeseen side effects), it seems safe to say garlic and human goofiness will survive, so those are the threads I shall pursue.

Regarding goofiness, it’s tough to know where to begin, but my recent commitment to makeshift deadlifting seems a fine place to start.

While I am in fact and by definition engaging in deadlifting every time I hoist my hinder off the couch while the commercials roll during a Packers game, that probably doesn’t count.