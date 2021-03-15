Michael Perry: Don't lose sight of how extraordinary an ordinary bird can be

The cardinal appeared in the winter-stripped bush outside our window this morning with all the subtlety of a Christmas ornament left hanging after the needles drop.

Those scarlet feathers are an invigorating sight any time of year, but perhaps especially in this the season of who-knows-what-season featuring a landscape of bleak browns and deteriorating whites.

I was happy to see him.

A cardinal is magical realism on the wing. You know beneath those feathers it’s just another bird, and a fairly common one at that, but you also can’t quite believe your luck when all that crimson flares up right outside your window. It opens you to the possibility of conjury. As he flew away I dubbed him a talisman of spring even though I know full well he’s nonmigratory.

You go from marveling at the cardinal to realizing you forgot to schedule the mortgage payment to tripping over a pair of shoes on your way to the computer to thinking, now that I’m down here, I can see I really oughta vacuum and how long has that thing been under the chair and did it just move, and before you know it your to-do list has expanded rather than shrunk and what you’d really like here in the terrestrial fact-based world is two cookies and a nap.