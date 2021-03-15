Michael Perry: Don't lose sight of how extraordinary an ordinary bird can be

The cardinal appeared in the winter-stripped bush outside our window this morning with all the subtlety of a Christmas ornament left hanging after the needles drop.
Those scarlet feathers are an invigorating sight any time of year, but perhaps especially in this the season of who-knows-what-season featuring a landscape of bleak browns and deteriorating whites.
I was happy to see him.
A cardinal is magical realism on the wing. You know beneath those feathers it’s just another bird, and a fairly common one at that, but you also can’t quite believe your luck when all that crimson flares up right outside your window. It opens you to the possibility of conjury. As he flew away I dubbed him a talisman of spring even though I know full well he’s nonmigratory.
You go from marveling at the cardinal to realizing you forgot to schedule the mortgage payment to tripping over a pair of shoes on your way to the computer to thinking, now that I’m down here, I can see I really oughta vacuum and how long has that thing been under the chair and did it just move, and before you know it your to-do list has expanded rather than shrunk and what you’d really like here in the terrestrial fact-based world is two cookies and a nap.
That little play-by-play is reflective of reality, which has never been my residence of choice, but is also a reminder that lately I have been trending morose and self-dramatic when, in fact, in comparison to so much of the world, my life is chocolate-dipped strawberries and a full-time sunshine fountain and I might oughta lighten up.
To that end I have sketched out preliminary notes toward a treatise contending that the concepts of counterbalance and contrast may count among our most undervalued blessings.
If everything went our way all the time we might come to think we somehow deserved it, and in the process blunt our ability to catch a buzz off life’s intermittent daisies.
Exhibit A: We undervalue dry socks until we have wet socks. Exhibit B: Four good tires never really register until you’re searching for the jack and spare. Exhibit C: The exclamatory vision of a cardinal is exponentially enhanced thanks to all the monochrome.
Two days have passed since I wrote the preceding paragraphs. Diversions, you know; vacuuming, payments due, naps, cookies and whatnot.
Meanwhile, the cardinal keeps popping up around the place. I saw him once while feeding the chickens and again while doing some yardwork. And yet again as I walked to my little office above the garage, where I spied him aground, scratching in the leaves.
I had a word with him. Warned him all this ubiquity threatened to dilute his talismanic mystique. Son, he replied. Look at these feathers. Should these babies ever lose their mystique, that dilution is due to you being a drip, not me.
I nodded, and resolved to henceforth walk in wonder.
