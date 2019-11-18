Yesterday as we drove past a playground I spotted a child spinning wildly on a centrifugal swing contraption and nearly lost my lunch.
The child was clearly joyful; arms tossed wide, head thrown back, a wide smile flashing at each rotation within a circle of other children helping to twirl her. They were all bundled in snowsuits; it was an enchanting scene, just the sort you’d hope children be allowed. And I had to look away. Of those childlike aspects of me that have survived adulthood, the joy of dizziness is not among them.
It was not always so. When I was small, Grandma gave us a monkey swing for Christmas. It consisted of a red plastic disc with a hole in the center. The swing rode on a knot threaded through the hole and looped over a limb of the white pine that towered above our sidewalk. Sometimes we swung on the monkey swing, but mostly we took turns spinning each other, hand-over-hand, as fast as we could manage. Then the swinger would climb off and try to run across the yard, veering and side-stumbling before finally pitching into the grass. Hoots and giggles echoed off the barn.
In the house we’d pivot ‘round and ‘round and ‘round, then try to climb up the living room floor as it rose before us, or try to put on the brakes as it slanted away. Other times we rolled ourselves across the lawn like logs before staggering and tumbling into the phlox.
Then at some point — as happens with so many adults — my physiology shifted and at the slightest revolution around my vertical axis I got green in the gills. My head would ache and my gorge would rise. Spinning ‘round and ‘round went from fun to foul.
So there went my figure-skating career. Ballet was out as well. These were never areas of emphasis, so I didn’t feel too bad, but after watching a documentary on astronauts and fighter pilots in which they were spun on a giant centrifuge I realized I wasn’t gonna get my wings or go to the moon, either. Once for a story I flew with an aerobatic team during an air show, and as we taxied to takeoff the pilot said, “If you throw up, you clean it up.” I was proud that through barrel rolls, hammerhead stalls and loop-the-loops my stomach held its own, but any bravado evaporated when I climbed from the fuselage and staggered into the wing, so airsick I couldn’t eat for 24 hours.
It doesn’t take a stunt pilot to turn me green. I once took my younger daughter on a ride at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair consisting of cartoon bears that would rotate if you spun a disk in the middle, and after three spins I had to ask her to stop. When I dismounted all pale and wobbly, I recalled reading that figure skaters control vertigo by snapping their heads back in the reverse direction of their spin. I gave it a try. Now I was not only nauseated, I had to visit the chiropractor. My daughter charged off with her eye on some tornado-themed whirligig. Have fun, I said. Daddy’s dizzy days are done.