Michael Perry: Do we play with cats, or do cats play with us? An answer.

Mr. Big Fuzzy will galumph after the scooting red dot a time or two, but then he prefers to sit back and watch the smaller orange cat in pursuit. They are the same age but she has always liked to play more than he. She entertains herself by wrestling the kitchen rug into a ball, attacking the bottommost stair riser (I don’t know what it ever did to her), or endlessly batting the shoestring we tacked up in the living room. When the laser pointer comes out, she goes berserker.

So attuned has she become that I need only switch the pointer from “off” to “on” and at the soft “click” she will appear, head on a swivel, ears at alert, ready to do battle. Sometimes I run the light around the kitchen, as there is great entertainment in watching her try to cut corners on the linoleum. Other times I run the light up and down the stairs and she scrambles in hot pursuit.

After the initial stampeding rush, she settles on her haunches and becomes more selective. If I run the laser slowly across the carpet she will simply watch it. But if I track it so it disappears around a corner, or behind a box, or into the closet, she will stare intently, then gather up her rear gear and wiggle it, then charge and pounce. At which point the red dot mysteriously reappears and goes scooting off around another corner.

We play, then we rest. The cat is good at resting. Last night as she purred on the couch, I scratched her ears and recalled the philosopher Montaigne, who asked if we played with our cats or if our cats played with us; the answer is yes.

