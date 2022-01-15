Michael Perry: Did 10 years of fitness regimens pay off? I'll let you know when I die

The thing about fitness regimens is it’s tough to judge their effectiveness until we die.

I think about this often while at my treadmill desk, which sadly is not a metaphor.

As of next month I will have racked up 10 years on this sidewalk that goes nowhere, and while it has not stripped away the pounds or thickened my hair, it has without a doubt left me feeling years younger.

Particularly in the hips and neck, which prior to the treadmill desk were knotted up and stabby from all my regular-desk slouching and work-related slump-driving. My hip was in such a state I had scheduled a surgical consult.

Six months on the treadmill and all those pains resolved. I try not to get evangelical about it, but it was a slow-motion miracle occurring over six months and under three miles per hour, and it has stuck.

I am by nature a slug. I grew up baling hay and running a pitchfork and playing football and running the mile on the high school track team and thus learned to love the feeling of breaking a sweat, of hitting and sustaining my stride, and the attendant praise and accomplishments, but in between I sat motionless for hours, mostly reading books, and eventually writing them.