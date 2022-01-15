Michael Perry: Did 10 years of fitness regimens pay off? I'll let you know when I die

The thing about fitness regimens is it’s tough to judge their effectiveness until we die.
I think about this often while at my treadmill desk, which sadly is not a metaphor.
As of next month I will have racked up 10 years on this sidewalk that goes nowhere, and while it has not stripped away the pounds or thickened my hair, it has without a doubt left me feeling years younger.
Particularly in the hips and neck, which prior to the treadmill desk were knotted up and stabby from all my regular-desk slouching and work-related slump-driving. My hip was in such a state I had scheduled a surgical consult.
Six months on the treadmill and all those pains resolved. I try not to get evangelical about it, but it was a slow-motion miracle occurring over six months and under three miles per hour, and it has stuck.
I am by nature a slug. I grew up baling hay and running a pitchfork and playing football and running the mile on the high school track team and thus learned to love the feeling of breaking a sweat, of hitting and sustaining my stride, and the attendant praise and accomplishments, but in between I sat motionless for hours, mostly reading books, and eventually writing them.
I know well the weightless sensation of my body in motion staying in motion, but when my body is at rest I prefer to keep it that way, and good luck prying it loose.
So daily I take that body to the treadmill, even as my mind feeds me a steady stream of reasons today should be a rest day, why I have earned chair time, or how I might die tomorrow anyway.
That was a bit abrupt, but so are all endings, even the ones you see coming. I am not a particularly chipper fellow; neither am I overly morbid. Somewhere in between I decide to climb aboard the treadmill.
If this allows me 10 extra years, yippee and please buy my diet book. If I am discovered spit off the back end of it in a heap next week, well, for the last 10 years I felt better than expected.
Yesterday I was away from home and the treadmill so I went for a three-mile jog. It’s been a while. For the past year it’s been all walking or hill sprints.
It took a mile-and-a-half before the anatomy and physiology got synced up, but then I found the rhythm I remembered from my racing days — if not the splits.
Later when a friend asked how it went, I said pretty good, although my pace suffered because I was wearing ankle weights. I didn’t tell him I was wearing them just above my waistband in the form of transmogrified ice cream.
But if not fleet, I felt invigorated. And so it is with we mediocre fitness buffs. No sculpted abs and no guarantees, but movement as long as we’re allowed it, and motion as long as it carries.
As with all health experiments, in the end we die. Have some ice cream.
Michael Perry