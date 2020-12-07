Michael Perry: Despite what the internet might say, I only dabble in pig farming

As someone who types for a living, it pains me to repeat this old saw, but: You shouldn’t believe everything you read, especially the Wikipedia entry that as of today says I am a pig farmer.

Which raises the fair question of why I am reading my own Wikipedia entry. The answer lies somewhere between vanity and fear, and checking to see if whoever is in charge of these things has added my latest book, which they have not. I’ll ask to speak to the manager.

The rest of the material is accurate enough, and comprises but a few brief lines. The brevity is in fact a relief. Serenity is tied in part to remaining largely overlooked. And as inaccuracies go, “pig farmer” is an honorific.

In fact, the erroneous bio is self-imposed. For a while, I did raise pigs. And blabbed about it publicly. But at its peak the herd topped out at five, and most years was but a pair. (An aside: the Old Farmers Almanac refers to a group of pigs variously as a drift, a drove, a passel, a team and a sounder; the Wikipedia “pig” entry contains none of this poetry.)