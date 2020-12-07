Michael Perry: Despite what the internet might say, I only dabble in pig farming

As someone who types for a living, it pains me to repeat this old saw, but: You shouldn’t believe everything you read, especially the Wikipedia entry that as of today says I am a pig farmer.
Which raises the fair question of why I am reading my own Wikipedia entry. The answer lies somewhere between vanity and fear, and checking to see if whoever is in charge of these things has added my latest book, which they have not. I’ll ask to speak to the manager.
The rest of the material is accurate enough, and comprises but a few brief lines. The brevity is in fact a relief. Serenity is tied in part to remaining largely overlooked. And as inaccuracies go, “pig farmer” is an honorific.
In fact, the erroneous bio is self-imposed. For a while, I did raise pigs. And blabbed about it publicly. But at its peak the herd topped out at five, and most years was but a pair. (An aside: the Old Farmers Almanac refers to a group of pigs variously as a drift, a drove, a passel, a team and a sounder; the Wikipedia “pig” entry contains none of this poetry.)
In print and in public I pointedly referred to myself as an “amateur” pig farmer; that is to say, a writer with some pigs. At best it was a boutique side gig; if the porkers flopped over dead or escaped to Minnesota while I was on book tour, it wasn’t the end of my livelihood, and I acknowledged that. Real farming is difficult enough without public pretenders.
Later, after several consecutive years passed with the pig pen empty, I began referring to myself as an “intermittent” pig farmer, but eventually dropped even that wiggle room as it implied the pigs would return, and while I hold out hope, all signs point to nope.
At this point I’m down to a motley flock of chickens. They did not make the Wikipedia page and are frankly rankled.
I am of rural stock, a boots-and-pitchfork boy, but neither my flock nor my passel qualify me to claim the farmer mantle. Also, plenty of city folk keep chickens.
But it’s good to have a few daily chores, something to keep me tethered to the land and its cycles. Something that pre-empts my own priorities. To start the day by pouring feed and water for the critters before downing my coffee and eggs.
In the cowboy books I read as a child, the good guy who came in starving from the trail never ate his beans until he’d fed and watered his horse. It’s a modest but noble responsibility.
Pigs? Perhaps again one day. Until such time, among other things not reported in Wikipedia, tonight when I crossed the yard as a defunct dilettante swineherd bound to close up the chicken coop, the full moon illuminated a thin sweep of cloud positioned just so that it appeared Orion was clad in a toga.
“Huh!” I said, addressing the universe out loud, as we sometimes do.
At this point I’m down to a motley flock of chickens. They did not make the Wikipedia page and are frankly rankled. ... Pigs? Perhaps again one day.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
At this point I’m down to a motley flock of chickens. They did not make the Wikipedia page and are frankly rankled. ... Pigs? Perhaps again one day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!