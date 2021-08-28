Michael Perry: Clearing wood, clearing the head, both at the same time

As I measured the first strike I noted rust on the axe head. It had been a while, which may be why we wound up here. Nothing to do, then, but knock that rust off.

The first strike terminated with a sodden tunk. This dispelled any residual manliness-foolishness. I struck again. Another tunk, but this time accompanied by a crack-rip. There was hope. On the third strike the axe cleaved just like in the dictionary, and a fine slice of wood flipped into the weeds.

One does not sustain a readership by delivering literal blow-by-blow narratives of chopping oak stumps, so we fast forward an hour and — after the obligatory moment of backing off three steps to admire the accumulated pile — the walk back to the house, the axe dangling from one hand, the sweat soaking my shirt, nothing cured including the world, but feeling just a tad more muscular against whatever was sapping me and with a few day’s winter warmth to boot. Less working it off than working it through.

Lest I cast myself too much as a reflective backwoods purist, I also took a set of before-and-after pictures (of the tool and materials, not of me) and posted them on social media.

I got some likes, but not enough to set up an offshore account and retire. My career as an influencer has come up short of the stratosphere. But clear to the horizon the air was clear, and so too my head.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.