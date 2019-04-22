The band was on a tight schedule to make load-in and soundcheck on the far side of the state, so we got an early start, the advantages of which evaporated 10 minutes into the trip when the interstate shut down to a creep-and-crawl. This was especially frustrating as we were close to home and knew all the bypass shortcuts but the information was moot, trapped as we were bumper-to-bumper on the super slab.
I wish to report that we retired to the lounge area of the tour bus to pass the gridlock time but that is simply not true as we were five people, five guitars, one keyboard, one pedal steel, four amps, and various backpacks, suitcases and cheese curds crammed in a Chevy van. Mostly we just sat there and talked. This ease in the face of a time crunch was a reflection of decades spent on the road; you’ll make up the time somewhere, the speedometer is unaffected by your blood pressure, and things have a way of working out.
I never planned to be in a band. For starters, I can only play three chords on the guitar. OK, six, but only five on purpose. And as far as rhythm, well, I’m the guy who can’t even polka. (And please don’t write me notes about it being “just 1-2-3,” because counting is not the problem here.) But some time ago I started writing songs as a hobby, then a buddy got me to sing some in a coffee shop, and now here we are rolling out over the open road like carefree diesel-fueled troubadours, our long hair flowing in the …
Well, that hasn’t happened in years. In fact, as true rock-n-rollers we spent the first 15 minutes of the traffic jam discussing per diem rates and self-employment taxes.
I’ve long wished I was more musically capable. That I’d had a garage band and paid my dues in taverns and could jam with the best of them. Instead, I paid my dues as a typist, picked up songwriting on the side, wound up playing a few shows here and there with good musicians for nice people who like to listen, and then a few more shows, and a few still on the calendar, and you know what? That turned out pretty nice too because now instead of chasing our dreams down the neon highway we’re just gonna drive a big chunk of Highway 10, pass the miles talking about ice fishing and dogs and urban planning and stop for gas, cheese curds and beef sticks, and then drive some more, then find our way to the stage and lug our gear in and later lug it out, sing our songs in between, and drive that van half the night again just so we can wake up in our own beds, in a house with the people we love, and I guess we are chasing our dreams and may in fact have caught them, traffic jam on the interstate notwithstanding.